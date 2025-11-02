"It's already our halfway": 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia reveals her pregnancy news to her and Brandon's friends

Julia from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via YouTube/TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s latest episode saw an interesting revelation when Julia Trubkina and her husband Brandon Gibbs revealed their pregnancy to close friends Nikki and Drew.

The emotional scene combined laughter and secrecy as the couple announced that Julia was already halfway through her pregnancy, news that even Brandon’s parents had no idea of.

The scene turned tense at the end when Julia told Brandon about her calling his mom Betty about not going to the farm, offending her and this revelation in turn offended Brandon, who accused Julia of putting distance between him and his parents.

Julia and Brandon's meeting with their friends turns emotional and tense in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The scene showed a cozy restaurant where Julia and Brandon came and sat down with their close friends Nikki and Drew, whom they have not met for some time as she said in a confessional smiling nervously:

"We haven’t seen Nikki and Drew in a while, They’ll be the first people who will know about our pregnancy. We choose them because they are trustable — they are good friends."

Brandon, then admitted in the confessional that he would have preferred to tell his parents first saying:

"I’d rather be telling mom and dad. But for now, I’ll accept this as a compromise."

As everyone sat down on the table at the resteraunt, the waiter comes giving them the menu to order and Julia orders pretzel sticks and nachos, along with a weird wish as well as Julia, asked the waiter,

"Can I ask you something very weird? Can I ask you give me our sauce of chocolate? Like bottle of sauce."

As their food arrived, Julia announced she wanted to play a guessing game, which Brandon notes was going to be interesting.

She drew a simple sketch on the plate with the chocolate syrup and asked the duo to figure out what it was.

Drew and Nikki Brandon together read the letters carefully, as they say confused, Can you be god.... and as they could not recognise the last word, Jula reminds them that she drew something there as well, which Nikki questions whether it is a person with a heart or a fat person.

Then the friends duo, Nikki and Drew realizes what it was as they say in unison:

"Oh my God. Are you, what? Are you pregnant?"

Their expression changed from amusement to disbelief while Julia smiled and nodded at them and then asking them to answer first to the question written with the syrup, which the friends answer yes.

Nikki and Drew admits that they are shocked and speechless right now. Julia then confirmed the news and informs them that they both are already in the halfway of their pregnancy.

Nikki then questions her that she was keeping it a secret about it the whole time, shaking her head in disbelieve.

Nikki then adds in a confessional that,

"I thought she wasn't able to conceive, so I'm really happy that she's able to have her own baby."

Drew also adds that he was super happy hearing the news

"I'm like super, like, still in shock how quickly it was that they were able to conceive. It's great news. It's just taken me a minute to, you know, absorb it all."

Julia then tells them that they are the first people t know about their pregnancy, which makes Nikki curious as she asks whether they have told there family or not to which Brandon shook his head saying:

"No. I am lucky that she even let me tell you guys, to be honest."

Julia then revealed that they have a high risk pregnancy and she has a lot of stress therefore the decision to keep it private from Brandon's family was his mother, Betty's controlling nature as she fears she would be involved too much.

Their friends gently suggested and urged them to share the news with Betty before it leaked through someone else as Nikki says to Julia:

"Julia, I think you really should tell Betty right now. You’re halfway through your pregnancy. It’s about time."

Drew further agreed, acknowledging that the secrecy might only make things worse, stating:

"Like, just let her know because eventually it's going to come out and she's going to know this timeline and like who knew what when. I'm sure she'll be receptive if you just do it in a certain way."

Drew remarked in a confessional that while Betty could sometimes be a little overbearing, she still deserved to know the news about Julia’s pregnancy.

He added that it would be better for Julia to tell her sooner rather than later, since keeping it a secret wouldn’t make the situation any easier with time and Julia’s hesitation and anxiety about breaking the news might eventually backfire if they waited too long.

Julia then hesitatingly revealed about some tension between her and her mother-in-law saying that she called her late night and told her that she does not want to go to the farm, and after that she get offended.

Brandon then gets surprised asking her about when did she talked to his mom, Julia answers that she talked to her three weeks ago on the phone.

Drew then thought that maybe she is saying something else than what they are thinking, to which Julia confirms that she is serious and Brandon gets visibly annoyed saying it is ridiculous.

Julia add in the confessional that Betty is over controlling even more tha before.

Brandon, then visibly clashed, asked pointedly,

"Is this your plan all along? Is this what you wanted — to put distance between me and my parents?"

