“It was a bit strange” — General Hospital fans divided over Sonny keeping Willow from ADA Turner

General Hospital © ABC

General Hospital fans are buzzing after a recent scene stirred debate across social media. Many viewers didn't like how Sonny Corinthos stopped Willow from treating ADA Justine Turner at the hospital. Although Sonny's protective instincts were fully on display as usual, this time it wasn't for his family but for ADA Turner, who has spent a lot of time on screen trying to bring him down. Longtime fans had mixed feelings about the decision.

Justine, also known as ADA Turner, was hurt during a softball game, which set the scene. He took her to the General Hospital and told Willow she couldn't be her nurse. Sonny was there. Many people were surprised by this move, especially since Willow is always professional, and she and Justine have never had a problem in the past. It was a sudden and confusing moment, especially since it was a medical emergency.





Fans are unhappy with Sonny (Image via General Hospital Fans - Official page/Facebook)

A General Hospital fan, Joan Conge, commented,





"It was a bit strange. Then Willow saying, Sonnys has always treated her nice even with bad reputation? "

Jermaine Coleman posted on Facebook on the General Hospital Fans - Official page, on August 8, 2025,

"I thought it was weird and unnecessary for sonny to ask willow for another nurse. The DA has no prior history with willow, so it didn't make sense for sonny to do that just because of his personal history with her."

Jim Sturges commented,

"I think that is his hidden daughter with Brenda and she is working through abandonment issues."

Saundra Davies commented,

"He didn’t want her questioning here about him."





Fans are unhappy with Sonny (Image via General Hospital Fans - Official page/Facebook)



Kim Burgess Brewer mentioned,

"It was a lead-in to discuss the judge’s decision in custody case. Sidwell wants to at some point frame Sonny for bribing the judge."

A GH fan, Kem Sims, stated,

"I think the point is she is not mentally stable to providing medical care to anyone after what she just went through."

Diana Wynigear commented,

"Well all the ADA had to do was no I'm the patient you will be fine."





Fans are unhappy with Sonny (Image via General Hospital Fans - Official page/Facebook)



Corinna Robertson mentioned,

"Also will be helpful when they try to frame him for bribing the judge."

Michelle Libertelli Cerverizzo stated,

"I’ll agree with you on this one."

How General Hospital fans are divided over Sonny keeping Willow from ADA Turner

General Hospital just showed a scene that has many fans wondering what Sonny Corinthos is up to. During a softball game, Justine Turner twisted her ankle. Sonny, who was nearby, stepped in to help her right away. He took her to the General Hospital, waited with her, and talked to her while they were there. He asked for a different nurse to take care of Justine instead of Willow, who had never had a problem with the ADA before. This was the unexpected turn of events.

Willow had no history or problems with Justine because she was a professional nurse. Fans thought Sonny got in the way of things, especially since it was a medical setting. Some people believe Sonny is trying to keep Justine from being questioned, possibly because he likes her more and more, or because he has a bigger plan involving the ADA.

Some people think Sonny's choice has something to do with his past relationships with women who are bad at first. His charm seems to be working on Justine Turner, a prosecutor whose job it is to bring him down. Fans thought the scene where he comforted her at the hospital was the start of a new romantic arc because it had emotional undertones. Sonny may be falling in love with another police officer, just like he did with Reese Marshall and Claire Walsh in the past.

Fans also discussed how the situation could be tied to an ongoing storyline about framing Sonny for bribery. Some comments suggest that Sonny wanted to avoid giving Willow — someone close to the family — the opportunity to hear something sensitive. The concern might be less about Justine and more about controlling the narrative and who hears what during vulnerable moments.

General Hospital viewers are used to this kind of stuff. In the past, Sonny has written romantic stories about women who are on the wrong side of the law. Many people, from FBI agents to lawyers, have tried to bring him down but have become emotionally involved in the process. The current plot with ADA Turner follows a similar pattern: things start hostile, but could turn more complicated over time.

After Nina and Natalia, Sonny's love life has been pretty quiet, but his scenes with Justine are getting more attention. Some people think this new arc will lead to a dramatic and emotional love story. Others think the writing is forced, especially when things happen quickly, like when Willow is relieved of her duties.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.