“It’s a healthy choice” — Annika Noelle teases Hope’s romantic dilemma between Carter and Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope has options between Carter and Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan has had an emotional rollercoaster ride on The Bold and the Beautiful for the past few months. However, her story arc seems poised for more emotional tugs as she is bracing for a meaningful relationship. Whether that involves her fiancé, Carter Walton, or her former spouse, Liam Spencer, remains to be seen.

Hope actor, Annika Noelle, spoke to Soaps.com, analyzing her current situation. She preferred to call the circumstances healthy.

“Ideally, it’s a healthy choice," she remarked.

However, she agrees it may be a difficult choice and Noelle wants Hope to handle it with grace.

“I just hope however she handles it, she does it with grace. And when she makes a decision, she sticks with it," she said.

She went on to explain why choosing between Carter and Liam may be difficult for Hope. As Noelle sees it, Carter may be a new path while Liam is the familiar. She compares Hope’s past with Liam to her new relationship:

“With him, it’s just the history…Everything that they’ve been through together as a couple…Carter doesn’t have that kind of legacy to build upon…he’s up against someone who knows Hope very well, and they’ve essentially grown up together.”

Hope's relationships may get more compliacted in her future arc on the long-running CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse at Hope’s relationship with Carter

Hope found love for Carter in the aftermath of her mistaken kiss to Finn. Emboldened by their love, Carter called a coup when Steffy fired Hope. Following this, the family holders resigned and Carter took over. This strengthened their relationship till Steffy returned and planted Daphne between them.

To add to their trouble, Carter returned Forrester Creations to Ridge and Eric. At the same time, Hope was fired again. Since Carter refused to leave the company with Hope, they broke up. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers witnessed Daphne taking this opportunity to get closer to the COO. However, Carter rejected the Parisian perfumer vowing loyalty for his upset fiancée.

Hope reconnected to Carter encouraged by Liam. Moreover, she explained Liam’s terminal health condition to Carter, wiping out any jealousy in the latter’s mind. However, Daphne returned to town to try and win him back. Currently, Carter is engaged to Hope and plans to go ahead with his wedding as soon as Hope is ready.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A look at Hope’s position with Liam

As mentioned before, Hope, Liam and Steffy have a long history as the two girls fought over Liam. The Spencer scion ended up marrying both and shares a daughter with each of them. As such, Liam and Hope’s bond is cemented through their love for little Beth.

When Steffy’s rescue ended up with Liam’s terminal diagnosis, the FC CEO reached out to her rival. Liam also met Hope and encouraged her to forgive Carter and get on with life.

After Steffy informed her about Liam’s cancer diagnosis, a devastated Hope stayed close to Liam. The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw her offering to get back with him.

Although she accepted Carter’s proposal, Hope continued to spend quality time with Liam. Meanwhile, Liam was embroiled in a shootout involving Luna, Steffy and Sheila, where he got hurt.

After surviving the gunshot, Liam went through a fake surgery feigned by Dr. Grace. While Liam was happy to have got rid of cancer, Hope stayed beside him. Later, when Finn forced Grace to admit her fraud, Hope slapped the doctor.

As such, Hope is currently spending time with Liam as he is regaining his strength. This may set up the ideal atmosphere for them to rediscover their romance. Whether Hope will need to ultimately choose between Liam and Carter remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful as Hope faces the glimmer of a love triangle on the soap.