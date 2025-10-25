“It just felt right”: Cheryl Burke on returning to Dancing with the Stars after three years

Cheryl Burke (Image Via Getty)

Cheryl Burke is making a comeback in the ballroom of Dancing With the Stars season 34.

But this time, she will be sitting on the other side as a judge.

The former pro will be featured as a guest judge along with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for the upcoming episode.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, the 41-year-old remarked that her return to the show also honors the show’s 20th anniversary. She stated:



“ It just felt right.”



The moment would also be special to Burke as she would return once again to Dancing With the Stars after exiting the show three years back.

Cheryl opened up about her past remarks about Dancing With the Stars







Cheryl's departure from the show was not a happy one, and she is openly critical of her disappointment in the past.

For the unversed, Burke was part of the show for 17 years before leaving in 2022.

She previously explained as reported by PEOPLE in 2024 that her departure was voluntary.

She wanted a promotion which she knew was never coming to her.

Cheryl even spoke up at that time about not being given a chance for a farewell performance despite being on the show for such a long time.

Later she called out the show again in 2023 when she was not invited to pay a tribute to Len Goodman for the episode “Most Memorable Year.”

Cheryl commented while talking to PEOPLE in 2024 that she is “definitely not” a part of the Dancing With the Stars family.

Now she is addressing all the controversies in the past and said that she does not regret anything she has shared before.

But the former DWTS star did say that it was her experience and people tend to cling on the negative stuff often. She stated:



“ It’s my experience. Unfortunately when it comes to headlines, I can’t control that, we all know that headlines, unfortunately, sometimes focus on negative stuff. But within the context of what I’ve always said, I’ve always gone back to the fact of how grateful I am to have been a part of such a huge iconic show like Dancing With the Stars.”



She also went on to state that she was part of Dancing With the Stars for 26 seasons, and no matter what happened, it would not change the fact that the show brought her so much.

Burke further said that the show shaped her to the person she is and there would always be ups and downs in any relationship. She said:



“ It has shaped me into the woman I am today and I have never denied that. I‘ve always expressed my gratitude to the show for that, for sure. And I think with any relationship, you have ups and downs and that’s the way life is.”



She also revealed that she has not spoken to any judges and pros in the last three years but is looking forward to the “huge reunion.”

Although Cheryl confessed that she had exchanged a few texts with Emma Slater before the start of Dancing With the Stars season 34.

She also shared that she is emotional about her return and hoped to give “constructive criticism” to the couples that would encourage them.

Sharing about her excitement, the former pro exclaimed:



“ I’m just really excited. Calling it nerves will only bring anxiety, so I’m gonna try and switch that to excitement.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.