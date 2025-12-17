Christmas 2025 Samsung sale: 7 tech gifts worth gifting this holiday

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JANUARY 30: A logo sits illuminated outside the Samsung booth at ISE 2024 on January 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. This year the 20th edition of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is being held, the sixth in Barcelona. The hall occupies the entire surface of the Fira Gran Via exhibition center with 82,000 square meters, 30% more than last year. This year there are 1,340 exhibitors and more than 90,000 visitors are expected to attend. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)

Samsung holiday sales are in full swing, offering savvy shoppers up to $1,600 in savings when they shop for the latest gadgets. The electronics giant has lined up cash discounts on a wide range of its Smart TVs, phones, tablets, smartwatches and monitors, amongst others. From mouth-watering discounts on its foldables and price slashes on its Galaxy Watch 8 models, Samsung is delivering some of its lowest prices to date. As the days leading up to Christmas celebrations approach, Samsung user accounts are enjoying special deal pricing. There are also deals at Amazon and other retailers on the latest Samsung gear. Continue reading for some of the best holiday deals from Samsung to grab now.

75” Class The Frame Pro LS03FW Neo QLED 4K Art Mode Smart TV, Bespoke AI washing machine and other cool deals to grab from Samsung for Christmas

1) 75” Class The Frame Pro LS03FW Neo QLED 4K Art Mode Smart TV

The Samsung Art TV comes with a slim frame, matte screen and wireless connection with a selection of artwork to choose from. The TV model also boasts Samsung Vision AI, alongside its 4 K Neo QLED picture and sound capabilities. The brand is offering a 37.5% discount on the product.

2) Bespoke AI washing machine

At a 36.4 % discount, the ventless product comes with a patented Venting System, auto cleaning and an automatic open door. It offers a broader space than similar products from the same brand and detects both fabric and soil levels to adjust settings accordingly.

3) Bespoke AI 4-Door Flex

This Samsung fridge features a sensitive door sensor that opens with a light touch. It also comes with a customizable lower-right storage space with adjustable temperature settings. You get sound notifications when the door is left open or when there is a temperature change. The brand is offering a holiday discount of up to 22.7% on this product.

4) Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

This 14.6” display tablet is built against dust, splashes and bumps and features a color depth of 16M with Dynamic AMOLED 2X. It supports the S Pen for gestures and remote control. Its main display resolution is 2960 x 1848. You can play videos up to 16 hours with its 11200 mAh battery. It comes at a 33.4% discount.

5) Galaxy Watch eight classic

This smartwatch features a Penta-Core CPU and 49 GB of storage. You get to attend to simple tasks hands-free with the AI assistant. The improved screen experience with Now Bar makes it easy to track data and give quick updates at a glance. It comes at a 30% discount.

6) Galaxy Book 5 Pro

The Galaxy comes with an Ultra Series processor (Series 2) and an advanced NPU. Its 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, featuring a touchscreen, boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for vibrant images. Its battery lasts up to 25 hours. It's available at a 27.27% discount.

7) The Galaxy Z Fold7

This Samsung product resembles a traditional smartphone while being thin and lightweight at the same time. It comes with a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for Galaxy and the ability to view up to three windows simultaneously. Shop at an 18.87% discount.

