Looking back at Cheryl Burke’s exit from Dancing with the Stars as she returns to the ballroom after three years

Cheryl Burke (Image via Getty)

Cheryl Burke, the longtime professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, returned as a guest judge for the Halloween-night episode of Season 34.

Burke first joined the show in Season 2 (2006) and went on to win back-to-back Mirrorball Trophies with partners Drew Lachey (Season 2) and Emmitt Smith (Season 3).

After participating as a pro dancer for 26 seasons, Burke stepped away as a competitor at the end of Season 31 (2022).

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said,

“I feel so great to be home again,” and added, “Authenticity is what I would love to see from all of you. Technique. Dance as if this is your last dance.”

Why Cheryl Burke left Dancing with the Stars

Burke’s departure from the show was announced in November 2022. At the time, she cited multiple factors:

“There is wear and tear,” she said, referring to the physical toll of nightly performances and rehearsals on the show.

“But also, my heart is telling me to see what else is out there. We are human, and we evolve. I do. At least I would like to say that I am a work in progress forever.”

She also explained:

“I know a lot of people are saying it’s because I want kids, that is not the reason… The reason is because I want to be OK with the uncertainty of what life is about to throw at me.”

On her podcast, she added:

“I needed to leave, because I started doing lots of just work on myself. And I was like, I don’t like the way that I feel… I decided to leave and that’s it.”

Further, she shared that the decision carried emotional weight:

“I think my decision to leave the show was scary.”

And from her perspective on past relationships with the show:

“What really hurts is when your old costars and co-workers do interviews about you… That’s the sadness, though. It was never a family, I guess, for me.”

Her feeling of being on the outside became more apparent in 2024 when she reflected on not being invited to the show’s tribute to late judge Len Goodman, saying:

“Definitely not [part of the DWTS family].”

Cheryl Burke rose to prominence as one of the most well-known professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars during her time there. Her wins with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith cemented her early profile.

She told PEOPLE ahead of her return:

“This show has been my home for close to 20 years… It has taught me to have my own voice.”

What brought Cheryl Burke back to the ballroom

After a nearly three-year break from the competition, Burke returned to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom for the Halloween episode of season 34 as a guest judge. In her own words:

“To be invited back, not as a competitor but as someone who can hopefully share my knowledge, my experience, and my love for the craft of ballroom dancing, it is truly such an honor. I don’t take this lightly whatsoever.”

She also said that although she has “not recently” been in contact with the pro cast, this moment will be “a huge reunion for sure. It’s three years, yet it feels like yesterday.”

Her Instagram also reflected the sentiment:

“This show has been my home for close to 20 years. The people, the energy, the stories told through movement—it’s where I found my voice long before I ever used it offstage.”

She announced via social media that:

“I’ll be joining Dancing with the Stars next week as a guest judge for Halloween Night! It’s been three years since my final dance and official retirement, and I still remember that night like it was yesterday.”

The Halloween episode of season 34 involved Burke and the judges of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli providing feedback to the couples left.

Cheryl Burke has been a part of Dancing with the Stars for almost twenty years, from her early victories to her decision to retire and her current comeback in a different role.

Stay tuned for more updates.