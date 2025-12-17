Why did Alana Hadid leave Watermelon Pictures? Creative director addresses split in lengthy social media post

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 5: Alana Hadid, attending the Skall Studio show during Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26, is seen wearing a beige and brown digital camouflage oversized button-up jacket with front flap pockets, long sleeves and small watermelon patches on the sleeves; a taupe crew-neck T-shirt underneath; wide-leg drawstring field cargo trousers in a earth tone colored camouflage design from Henrik Vibskov; a khaki nylon pouch-style handbag with a knotted top handle; square-shaped tortoiseshell sunglasses with rounded glasses; large gold and silver abstract-shaped hoop earrings; her straight brown hair is worn loose with a center part during Copenhagen Fashion Week day two on August 5, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)

Alana Hadid has parted ways with Watermelon Pictures, a Palestinian film distribution company. Alana, older sister to Bella and Gigi Hadid, explained that there were no funds to support her role as creative director in the company, causing her to walk away.

In a lengthy post on Instagram on December 12, 2025, the 40-year-old fashion designer, stylist and activist wrote:

“I never thought this would be a post I would have to make. Unfortunately, I am no longer the Creative Director of Watermelon Pictures. It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve in this role, helping shape the company's identity and champion the stories that deserved to be seen.”

Alana expressed that she took on the role of creative director even though it wasn't a paid one. She added that the end of her time with Watermelon Pictures was “heartbreaking” as she believed in its mission.

She continued:

“I was recently told that there was no longer funding available to support my role in its current form. While that decision wasn't mine, choosing to step away ultimately was. As a Palestinian, I believe deeply in the value of our cultural labor, and I carry that principle into every space l enter. I remain profoundly proud of the vision, momentum, and global awareness. It meant everything to use my voice, my platform, and my creative vision to uplift filmmakers whose stories are too often pushed to the margins.”

She concluded:

“As a Palestinian woman, I am profoundly proud of the space I held in this company, and to have been the only Palestinian woman on staff to launch the project was an honor. I will always stand behind the artists and communities we uplifted during my time as Creative Director. And while this chapter is ending far sooner than l ever expected, l am stepping into my next chapter with even more purpose, one that reflects the full value of what our people create and the mission I carry. More soon. Thank you all.”

More details as Alana Hadid departs from Watermelon Pictures

Watermelon Pictures is a Palestinian film distribution company that, according to its official website:

“Champion unheard voices, inspire the world to stand up to injustice and imagine our way into a shared, liberated future. We aim to entertain audiences and enrich the cultural landscape by promoting stories that reflect the perspectives and experiences of Palestinians as well as other marginalized groups around the world.”

Badie Ali and Hamza Ali founded it. Alana Hadid joined the company last year. In a follow-up statement, Alana emphasized that she was fully supportive of the company and received compensation during her tenure.

“I support Watermelon Pictures, though I'm sad that I couldn't stay on, business is business. I was being paid, but I was on contract, which is different than having a salary. I was an independent contractor. Thank you all for the love and support; it was just important I let you know.”

