Dancing With the Stars Cheryl Burke reveals her secret to 41 pounds weight loss

Cheryl Burke (Image via Getty)

Former Dancing With the Stars judge Cheryl Burke opened up about her weight loss, saying that her heaviest weight has been 150 pounds, while revealing that she has stopped checking her weight back-to-back every day. Cheryl Burke was last seen in the ballroom as a competitor in November 2022 during Dancing With the Stars season 31.

Cheryl Burke admitted saying that checking her weight all the time felt like a problem. In an early interview with US Weekly, at that time, Burke mentioned that she weighed 109 pounds, and she also shared that she actually feels great and energetic.

“I feel f—ing great; my energy is on another level.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke shares her morning routine and more

Cheryl further pointed out that her weight did not matter to her, but what mattered was the feelings that she was navigating. The DWTS judge mentioned that she wanted to stick to her weight, which even included eating candy without trying to shed any extra pounds.

Cheryl stated that the last time she checked, she was 109. That 109 doesn’t matter; what matters is how she feels, and she eats liquorice. The former DWTS judge shared her routine with US Weekly, saying,

“I have my morning fruit shake, which is more calories than any of my meals that I’m eating. I have to have my matcha from Peet’s Coffee every morning, and if they have the warm pretzel bread, I’ll get it because it’s just the best thing in the world.” I have oatmeal with fruit every morning. I have a snack, pita, chips and hummus. Lunch is normally a salad and then I will have my dinner. It’s not diet food, it’s real food."

Cheryl Burke returns to Dancing With the Stars for Halloween Night

Two-time mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke is returning for Halloween Night as a judge. In an interview with Holly Reporter, Cheryl Burke explained that she hopes to be constructive and encouraging in just a few seconds, which allows them to speak. Burke pointed out that she has been in their shoes before and knows how hard it gets. Cheryl Burke praised the show, saying,

"It’s always been a family show, and I think that’s what’s really held the show together."

Cheryl Burke pointed out that after so many seasons of the show, it was never about how she started but always about how she finished. When asked about her love for the show and how the show has evolved over all these years, Burke said

“It is amazing. I will always be the show’s number one fan. I think that when I was there towards the end of my time, it was kind of maybe up in the air a little as far as if this was going to happen or not, if they were to continue doing it. But at the end of the day, dance is something that brings people together, right?"

Cheryl Burke is the former winner of the show and was also one of the former professional dancers.

Stay tuned for more updates.