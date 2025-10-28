“It feels wonderful”: Former host Chris Harrison gets candid about exiting The Bachelor

Chris Harrison (Image via Getty)

Former host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, recently opened up about exiting the franchise while admitting that it feels wonderful. Harrison was one of the most popular faces of the show as he was associated with the franchise for nearly two decades. In an exclusive interview with his wife, Lauren Zima, the former show host also took this opportunity to tease the next chapter, which is coming up very soon.

Chris Harrison hosted The Bachelor from its debut back in 2002 and soon became a regular fixture along with all their following spin-offs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. However, after a few reported controversial statements, the former host announced that he would be stepping aside for a period of time. In an exclusive interview with People, Harrison said,

“It feels wonderful, and thanks for asking that, because I wasn’t sure it would.”

Former host Chris Harrison on his exit from The Bachelor and more

Chris Harrison and his wife, Lauren Zima, recently hosted a fundraising gala for Experience Camp, which is a national nonprofit for children who have lost a parent or sibling. Before the event, the former host was asked about his post-Bachelor's life, to which Harrison said

“You know, when you do something every single day for two decades, and it’s so popular around the world, there is a pressure to that, and there’s a spotlight and a microscope that you don’t even realize you’re under until you kinda get off that merry-go-round.”

Harrison also pointed out that he discovered that there is a whole other world out here to dive into, and it has been a wonderful break and relief.

Chris Harrison credits his wife, Lauren Zima, for inspiring him

The former Bachelor host took this opportunity to credit his wife, Lauren Zima and how his relationship with Zima has inspired him to embrace new creative goals. While talking about Zima, Harrison said,

“Honestly, for the first time in a long time, that fire has been reignited with this amazing woman to dive back in and do some creative work. And there is a next chapter coming up very soon for both of us that is. There is so much tech, music, food, entertainment, theater. It’s all happening here. And it reminds me of what Hollywood was built on, which is anything and everything is possible if everybody will just come in with an honest, open heart and mind and just wanna do some fun work together.”

The pair has also found a fresh start since moving from Los Angeles to Austin and buying a home there in 2020. Harrison stated that what he loves most about their new chapter is the fact that Austin is the “new Hollywood which means the opportunities are plentiful here.”

Harrison also revealed that the pair has met so many incredible people from all around the world, who come from all different industries and how they just want to “collaborate and do great things.”

