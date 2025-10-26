"Mainly it’s because of my faith" - The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis on his journey toward abstinence

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis (Image via Getty)

The Bachelor season 29 star Grant Ellis is a former professional basketball player. He first appeared in season 21 of The Bachelorette and became the second black The Bachelor lead in franchise history.

He appeared on the When Reality Hits podcast on October 24, 2025, where he opened up on his celibacy journey, explaining that he has abstained from physical intimacy until he finds the right partner due to religious reasons. He said,

Taking this vow of celibacy and trying to wait mainly is because of my faith. God knows the desires of your heart, and he knows what makes you happy. The same God who knows how to make you happy. He would know how to give you a partner without having to test drive things.

The Bachelor star shares he is waiting for the right partner who's worth pursuing

Grant Ellis was eliminated on The Bachelorette season 21 first and then named the lead star of The Bachelor season 29, where he got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa in the March 2025 finale. However, the couple broke up three months later.

Sharing about his relationships, he said:

I’ve been in two [relationships] my whole life, so when I do, I put my all into it, and for me, like putting my all into it, something, and then being super intimate and physical with somebody, I want that to be meaningful, and I want it to last.

Host Brittany Cartwright asked him about his recent Instagram post, in which he discussed his decision to be celibate, inquiring about what led to that choice and whether it had been made before or after The Bachelor. He responded that it had been since before the show.

He further said,

I wasn't hooking up with a well kiss, we were kissing before the bachelor, obviously, when you know I was in a relationship, obviously you know, but uh just for me when I'm in something I like, uh I don't get in a lot of relationships.

Grant Ellis added to it, saying that,

So, I'm choosing to like the best I can to try to withhold until I find my right person. But, you know, like I said, we're all we're human and it's like people make decisions.

Ellis is sticking to that, and he is doing his best, wanting his next relationship to be the one, adding:

That's why, if it's not if you're not it, I'm just not going to.

Ellis shared a reel on his Instagram profile on October 13, 2025, surprising everyone when he first revealed his calibacy journey and opening up on his decision to wait for s*xual elations.

He mentioned in the video that, as the most recent bachelor, he felt he had some authority in the dating space.

He clarified that since the show was about dating, and considering how challenging the dating market is nowadays, finding something serious and worth pursuing was particularly difficult, especially in cities like Los Angeles and New York, further adding,