Is Wayward season 2 confirmed? Renewal status and more explained

A scene from Wayward season 1 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Wayward season 1, the mystery thriller created by Mae Martin, was released in its entirety on Netflix on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Set around the fictional Tall Pines Academy, the story explores the cult run by Evelyn Wade under the guise of leading a troubled youth institution.

While fans have already started asking for a second season, following the cliffhanger at which the first installment ends, Netflix is yet to confirm the renewal of the show.

However, creator Mae Martin expressed openness to continuing the story.

Speaking to TV Insider, they said “I was told it was a miniseries, but there’s definitely more story to tell, I think. We left all those characters in crisis, basically. Hopefully it’s tied up enough that it’s satisfying to watch as a series."

In an interview with Variety, they added “It seems like people have an appetite for more, but also it’s so funny that people are like, ‘Well, it’s really ambiguous with Alex.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if it’s ambiguous—maybe he just didn’t make the choice that you wanted him to make.’ Some of the characters make disappointing and very human choices. I think, hopefully, it works as a mini-series, but then it’s also obviously fun to imagine what would happen.”



Who is likely to take over Tall Pines in Wayward season 2



By far one of the most terrifying scenes in Wayward pic.twitter.com/84ZNqyE7lx — Netflix (@netflix) September 29, 2025

In the final episode of Wayward season 1, Evelyn is taken out of the equation after Alex injects her with her own toad venom.

He rushes back home to his wife, Laura for the birth of their child. While he wishes to take them away to safety, Alex quickly realizes that Laura, who once attended Tall Pines Academy herself, has different plans.

After birth, Laura suggests that they should do skin-to-skin contact with the baby. While she was referring only to Alex, the entire town, who had gathered to witness the first birth in the area for generations, stripped naked and joined in.

As the town makes the connection with the baby, Alex has a dream of running away alongside Abbie, who is escaping in his station wagon.

However, that is not the reality, and he tries to convince himself that he is staying back to protect his family.

It seemingly becomes clear that the true power is being wielded by Laura, who may take Evelyn’s place.

Speaking on the topic, Mae Martin told Netflix's TUDUM:

“Laura is really in danger of going the same route as Evelyn, drunk on power…But, like all cult leaders, Laura truly believes that she would do it differently. That she has empathy and wants the best for this community that she loves so much.”



How to watch Wayward season 1?

Viewers can stream all episodes of Wayward season 1 on Netflix from September 25, 2025 onward. The platform offers various subscription plans, which include:

Basic Plan : Priced at $6.99/month and contains ads

: Priced at $6.99/month and contains ads Standard Plan : Priced at $15.49/month and is ad-free, allowing streaming on 2 devices

: Priced at $15.49/month and is ad-free, allowing streaming on 2 devices Premium Plan: Priced at $19.99/month and is ad-free, allowing streaming on 4 streams

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.