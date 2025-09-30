What time does Law & Order season 25 episode 2 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Law & Order season 25 episode 2 ?Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

NBC’s long-running drama franchise Law and Order returned for its Season 25 on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The show continues the courtroom drama and gripping police investigations. The first episode of season 25, titled "Street Justice," created a tense atmosphere by presenting a contentious murder case.

Personal and professional difficulties added strain to the drama that was developing as ADA Samantha Maroun and the NYPD team struggled with a morally complicated investigation that pushed the limits of justice in that premiere.

Now, NBC will air Episode 2, "Hindsight," at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 2, 2025. This episode will further intensify the plotline with its suspenseful investigations, moral challenges and character-driven narratives based on actual cases.

Season 25 is yet another exciting instalment in this iconic series.



Law & Order season 25 episode 2- Global release time and streaming details

The second episode, titled "Hindsight", premieres on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.

For viewers around the world, "Episode 2" airs at the following times:



United States (Eastern Time) 8:00 PM ET

United States (Central Time) 7:00 PM CT

United States (Pacific Time) 5:00 PM PT

United Kingdom (British Summer Time) 1:00 AM BST, Friday, October 3

India (Indian Standard Time) 5:30 AM IST, Friday, October 3



The episode will premiere live on NBC in the United States and stream on Peacock the next day.

Law & Order season 25 episode 2- Cast and characters

The main cast of this season includes Tony Goldwyn, who will continue to play DA Nicholas Baxter; Odelya Halevi will return as ADA Samantha Maroun; and Hugh Dancy will take on the role of EADA Nolan Price.

Senior Detective Vincent Riley, played by Reid Scott, adds nuance to the investigation, while Lieutenant Jessica Brady, played by Maura Tierney, leads and mentors the team.

The new cast member for season 25 involves Detective Shaw, who takes over for Mehcad Brooks, while David Ajala adds new elements.

Law & Order season 25 episode 2- What to expect and a recap of the previous episode

The new promo for the upcoming episode has been released, but not much is disclosed. The promo starts with Nolan, along with his girlfriend Grace, enjoying some quality time, which later ends up in a heated argument between the couple as Nolan asks her to testify in a case.

Episode 1, titled "Street Justice," is set on the brutal murder of Carter Mills, the person who killed Maroun’s sister.

Maroun had a massive fallout after hearing this news, as she intended to take revenge on her sister through him. Suspicion was increased when Maroun's own gun disappeared.

She later acknowledged that she intended to just confront Carter Mills, not to murder him. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that she threw her gun into the river because she was too afraid.

Investigators focused on Carter's former partner, Julia, as the evidence grew. A few days before his verdict, the couple split up, and Julia bought a rifle from Pennsylvania. She admitted to killing Carter out of self-defence during the trial.

A first-degree manslaughter charge was what Maroun advocated for. A shocking turn of events marked the episode's conclusion when Julia told Maroun that the act had been planned.

Julia's confession was kept secret, though, since Maroun chose to proceed with the plea.

The premiere episode set the stakes high for season 25, with the whole mystery of the Carter Mills murder case.

It was exciting, full of thrills, complex and morally ambiguous, which leaves the fans excited for the upcoming episodes.



Season 25 episode 2 will air on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.

Stay tuned for further updates!