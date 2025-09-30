What time does High Potential season 2 episode 3 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Created by Drew Goddard, High Potential Season 2 episode 3 is just around the corner. The third episode, titled ‘Eleven Minutes,’ is set to be released on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The plot revolves around Morgan Gillory, a brilliant mind who tackles the city’s toughest criminal cases with her sharp intellect, all while balancing her job at the LAPD and motherhood.

Last season was left off on a major cliffhanger on the Game Master’s plot.

However, episode 2 of High Potential closed the knots of Matthew Clark (Game Master), as Morgan and the LAPD were able to CHECKMATE him in his own game.

The mastermind, Matthew, who thrived on his deadly games, was finally outplayed when Morgan understood his trick and finally got a big win.

On the other hand, Oz and Daphne, who went to Nevada to get an update about her ex, Roman, found some clues that could lead her to meet him very soon, maybe in the upcoming episodes.

Now that the Game Master case is wrapped up, Episode 3 opens the door to new investigations for Morgan and the LAPD.

The logline of the upcoming third episode reads:

‘’When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn’t ready to face.”

Release date of High Potential season 2 episode 3

The third episode, Eleven Minutes, is set to premiere on September 30, 2025, on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

Once the episode airs on ABC, it is available to stream on Hulu the very next day. Hulu's monthly plan with ads starts at $9.99/month, whereas the plan without ads costs $18.99/month.

Release timings of episode 3 for various regions are listed in the table below

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 30, 2025 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) September 30, 2025 10 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 1, 2025 3 a.m. Central European Time (CET) October 1, 2025 4 a.m. India (IST) October 1, 2025 7:30 a.m. Phillipines October 1, 2025 10 a.m. Singapore October 1, 2025 10 a.m. South Korea October 1, 2025 11 a.m.

How many episodes are there in High Potential season 2?

This season, the show will consist of 18 episodes, making a long journey for fans to witness Morgan and her LAPD team cracking crime cases one after the other.

The first season and the latest two episodes, titled ‘Pawns’ and ‘Checkmate,’ are available to stream on Hulu.

A brief recap of the major events that happened in High Potential season 2

The season opened with Morgan and the Game Master’s plot, who challenged the LAPD and Morgan in the puzzles created by him.

He smartly planned every move, which made it difficult for the detectives to convict him of any crime.

This time, the case revolved around Maya, who got abducted after returning from the party. Following the leads, LAPD learned that her boss had handed her his credit card from which Maya used to buy expensive stuff, and suspected him of being the one who kidnapped Maya.

Derek, Maya’s husband, who was fighting for the custody of their kid, learned about Jason.

Derek ran after Jason to kill him. Later, Karadec finds Derek at a hotel holding Jason at gunpoint; on the other hand, Morgan finds Maya.

Amidst the bombing and cracking Morse code, the LAPD finally got evidence against Matthew.

They discovered that he had stolen Maya’s blood from a hospital, which explained why her blood-stained clothes were found in her car’s trunk.

CCTV proves his crime, and Matthew admits defeat but refuses to spend his life in prison like his mom, who was wrongly convicted by the police, ruining his life.

Morgan was aware that he would try to escape. So, he jumped from the balcony, but the police had set up safety cushions below. He didn’t get hurt and got arrested.

The episode ends with Morgan attending Elliot’s school event, where the mysterious man pretending to be Roman in Nevada, named Arthur, appears and gives Morgan a card, leaving questions about his identity.