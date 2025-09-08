Is the Phillies Karen Halloween costume real? Viral post sparks wild reactions from netizens online

The Phillies Karen costume (Photo: Facebook/@Mwanwhile in Delco)

The Phillies Karen Halloween costume is going viral on Facebook, as multiple pages are reporting that the chain Spirit Halloween stores are reportedly planning to sell a costume inspired by the woman.

The costume supposedly includes a Philadelphia Phillies hooded sweatshirt, a pair of jeans, a white pixie cut wig, and a pair of glasses.

The Facebook post made by the Meanwhile in Delco page has garnered over 50,000 reactions, 8,000 shares, and more than 2,500 comments.

"Phillies Karen costume now available at Spirit Halloween stores. These are going to fly off the shelves," the post stated.

The news is false, as Spirit Halloween stores have not released a Phillies Karen Halloween costume. They have not stated that they plan on releasing it either. The images provided in the Facebook posts are AI-generated.

However, the picture sparked wild reactions from Facebook users. Netizens jokingly suggested that the unidentified woman could come forward to claim royalties, and others stated that a baseball should be included in the costume.

"I guess you gotta take a baseball from a random kid since it's not included in the package? Makes sense as that is the theme, I guess!" one netizen wrote.

"They need to make sure she doesn't get any royalties off of that costume because I'm sure it has already crossed her mind," another Facebook user wrote.

"One size fits most Karens! Does it come with a baseball or do you have to steal one? If she feels so entitled, did she ask for royalties for each costume?" another user added.

Some netizens believed that the costume was real, saying that Spirit Halloween was supposedly "capitalizing" on the stereotype of a Karen. Another user said that the Phillies Karen needed to "heal."

"This Phillies Karen costume is insane, didn't know Spirit Halloween was capitalizing on the suburban mom who lost her temper stereotype," one netizen wrote.

"Love it. She was a Karen. She never had that ball, not even close to it. She couldn't get it in her hands. Then to demand it saying that it was taken from her. What is wrong with these grown adults acting like children?" another internet user commented.

"Hope she feels like a complete heal, a costume named after you is not something to be proud of," one user added.

Netizens mistakenly identified Cheryl Richardson-Wagner as the Phillies Karen

After the Phillies-Marlins game clip went viral on social media platforms, netizens tried to find out the identity of the woman who took the home run ball from Drew Fellwell and his son Lincoln.

Soon, Cheryl Richardson-Wagner started trending as internet users claimed she was the Phillies Karen, and she was supposedly fired from her job at Hammonton Public Schools.

Although it is unclear who started the rumor, netizens started calling out Cheryl.

Cheryl Richardson-Wagner made a Facebook post on Saturday, clarifying that she was not the woman in the viral clip and shared that she was a Boston Red Sox fan instead.

"OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan," Cheryl Richardson-Wagner wrote.

The Hammonton Public Schools also released a statement on Facebook on Saturday, announcing that there was no employee at their school with the name Cheryl Richardson-Wagner.

The New Jersey school also jokingly stated that any employee from their school would have caught the ball "bare-handed" and avoided the incident.

The identity of the Phillies Karen is uncertain. However, netizens are continuously trying to find her real name. Stay tuned for more details regarding the viral Phillies Karen.