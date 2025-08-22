Is the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in Trump's Oval Office real? Viral photo explained

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: A detailed view of the Club World Cup trophy before the game between the Los Angeles Football Club and Club América in a FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In at BMO Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Pictures of the Oval Office have recently shocked many football fans when they noticed the FIFA Club World Club trophy there. For the unversed, the trophy was won by Chelsea when they defeated Paris Saint-Germain F.C. 3-0. The match was held in New Jersey last month. While Chelsea won the cup, the trophy was seen sitting behind Trump.

In the photo, US President Donald Trump was holding a meeting with European leaders when fans spotted the trophy. This led to questions amongst fans as to why the trophy was still in the Oval Office. According to Firstpost, the trophy was handed over to Donald Trump by FIFA itself.

The same was reportedly confirmed by the US President during an interview with DAZN. He stated that the trophy was given to him as a token of appreciation for hosting the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup. Trump said,

"I said, 'When are you going to pick up the trophy?' [They said] ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office, we're making a new one.' And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting, but it is in the Oval [Office] right now."

However, the trophy in Trump's office isn't the original one. According to FIFA, there are three Club World Cup trophies at the moment. The original one sits at the FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The second replica is with Chelsea and the final replica is sitting in the Oval Office behind Trump.

Thus, based on the clarifications by FIFA, it could be concluded that the the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in the viral photo is the third replica of the original one that is now in Zurich. FIFA told the BBC that the third replica was given to Donald Trump as "recognition of the 2025 tournament's exceptional hosts."

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup had been called the "world's most successful club competition"

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kickstarted on June 14, 2025, and continued till July 13, 2025. According to the BBC, FIFA president Gianni Infantino called this event the "world's most successful club competition."

The tournament featured about 32 teams, with Chelsea securing the winning spot for themselves by defeating Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in MetLife Stadium.

Shortly before the final match between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. took place in New Jersey, Gianni Infantino spoke about the event and said,

"The golden era of global club football has started. We can say definitely that this Fifa Club World Cup has been a huge, huge, huge success. Of course, there are a lot of positives, some negatives."

Infantino added,

"We respect everyone's opinion. It has been successful. We have had over 2.5 million in the stadium. That's around 40,000 spectators per match - there is no league in the world with that number, except the Premier League which, of course, has home teams and these are neutral stadiums."

Infantino continued by stating that the organizers had heard that they wouldn't be able to financially pull off such a massive event. He confirmed that the entire tournament had already generated a revenue worth $2 billion, according to the BBC. He additionally stated that they earned about $33 million per match.

As far as the final match was concerned, Donald Trump was also set to attend the same. While Infantino believed that the tournament was a success, he could not avoid one issue which was the high temperature in the summer across the United States.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not like the idea that there was an expansion to 32 teams

While FIFA president Gianni Infantino highlighted that the tournament in the US was a massive success, not everybody was of the same view. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not seem to be very fond of the idea that there was an expansion to 32 teams this time.

According to reports by the BBC, Klopp even called it "the worst idea ever implemented in football". He reportedly was concerned about "players' welfare." In June, he had an exclusive interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. In the interview, Klopp said,

"It's all about the game and not the surrounding events - and that's why the Club World Cup is the worst idea ever implemented in football in this regard... There is insane money for participating, but it's also not for every club."

The former Liverpool manager believed that amid all these constant tournaments, the players got very less time and chance to recover physically as well as mentally.

As far as the shining trophy in Donald Trump's office is concerned, it should be clarified that it is not the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy but only a replica of the same.