2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales launch Wednesday: Here's what you need to know

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JUNE 14: A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy on the pitch prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly FC and Internacional CF Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts in less than a year, and soccer lovers are rushing to get their spot at one of the most longed-for events in sports. For the first time, the event will take place in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and it will feature a record-breaking 48 teams competing for football's most coveted prize.

Spanning 16 cities, fans will get multiple chances to witness top-tier international soccer and the world's biggest stars in action. The first phase to buy tickets kicked off on Wednesday morning, letting fans start to plan their trip to this big event in North America.

FIFA 2026 World Cup tickets to go on sale in three phases

FIFA has made public its ticketing plan for the 2026 World Cup, set to happen in three clear phases. The first phase starts this Wednesday, September 10, at 11 a.m. ET. It gives fans aged 18 and older the chance to enter the Visa Presale Draw with a FIFA ID account they have set up. People picked from the random draw will get a note by September 29 and will be given a specific time slot starting October 1 to purchase tickets for any of the tournament's 104 matches.

Prices for the first games start at $60, but tickets for the last game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey can cost up to $6,730. FIFA said that due to high demand, tickets will be released gradually. With phase two - the Early Ticket Draw - coming in late October, and phase three, the Random Selection Draw, will start after the December 5 game draw.

FIFA to release leftover tickets and launch official resale platform

FIFA said that remaining tickets for the tournament will be released closer to kickoff, on a first-come, first-served basis. They also set plans to start an official resale site to keep fans safe from unauthorized or invalid ticket sales, following both federal and local regulations.

At the same time, hospitality packages for select venues are already open for purchase.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!