Is the city of Zamboanga featured in the Chief of War Episode 3 real? Explained

Chief of War, Apple TV+’s gripping historical drama, has captivated audiences with its vivid portrayal of late 18th-century Hawaii, a time of warring kingdoms and looming Western influence. Created by and starring Jason Momoa as Ka’iana, a real-life Hawaiian warrior, the series blends historical heft with cinematic flair. Episode 3, “City of Flowers,” takes viewers on a surprising detour to Zamboanga, a bustling port city introduced as a Spanish East Indies hub. But is this Zamboanga a real place, or a fictional flourish? Let’s dive into the truth, exploring the city’s role in the show and its historical roots, with a fresh lens on how Chief of War weaves fact into its narrative.

Chief of War follows Ka’iana, a warrior in Hawaii’s fractured kingdoms during a pivotal period. After assisting a king named Kahekili with a brutal takeover of O’ahu, guilt-ridden Ka’iana sails away with a group of British traders, landing in Zamboanga in Episode 3.

In Zamboanga, he meets a fictional Hawaiian woman named Vai, who is advocating for selling sandalwood to the English. In addition to Vai's strong personality, Ka'iana also has to contend with the "Paleskins' greed."Released August 8, 2025, the episode shifts from Hawaii’s lush shores to Zamboanga’s vibrant streets, sparking curiosity about this unexpected setting.

The real Zamboanga: A historical hub

Zamboanga is real. In today's Philippines, Zamboanga was an important Spanish colonial port at the end of the 18th century and part of the Spanish East Indies. Zamboanga's notoriety came primarily out of its geographical location on the western coast of Mindanao, as well as its local trade activity and the amalgamation of people-- Spanish, Filipino, and others.

Historical accounts establish the history of Zamboanga as a site not only for visiting merchants and sailors alike, making it a plausible stop for Ka'iana, who sought-after guns to rid himself of Kahekili. Zamboanga was a Spanish fort in 1635 and had Chavacano-speakers, Spaniards, and traders who visited. The port, the Chavacano language, and its practices remain with us and represent the cultural essence.

Colourfulness of Zamboanga in the Chief of War :

While Zamboanga is authentic, the Chief of War takes creative license. There is no evidence that Ka’iana went to Zamboanga, but he did travel off island, which, at the time, was rare for a Hawaiian to do. Vai, the tavern-owning Hawaiian, is a fictional character representing the compromises that some native people made to participate in the colonial economies. The sandalwood trade figures prominently in this episode’s arc, and while sandalwood productivity in Hawaii peaked later than the mid to late 18th century, as set in the episode, it is a more plausible story-pod based on regional trade systems.

The Zamboanga portrayed in this episode is lively in feel, colorfully coded, from bustling market scenes to rowdy taverns, attributable to Momoa's performance and directors Andres Engström and Brian Andrew Mendoza's lush visual effects. The production team filmed in Thailand, with colourful sets that more appropriately evoke the 18th-century vigour of Zamboanga. While not a documentary, the production showcases the vibrancy of Zamboanga as a global crossroads in a way that channels some reliability in its account and events.

Zamboanga's participation is not just a narrative twist; it's a narrative shift. For Ka'iana, it forces an engagement with colonial powers and his value system, while anticipating Hawaii's struggles with encroaching powers from the West. The city’s real-world roots ground this theme, making Ka’iana’s journey resonate with viewers. By blending fact and fiction, Chief of War uses Zamboanga to explore universal themes of identity, power, and survival.

Where to watch Chief of War :

Those wondering what role Zamboanga plays in the story of Ka'iana can check out Chief of War Episodes 1-3, currently available to stream on Apple TV+. Episode 4 releases on August 15, 2025.