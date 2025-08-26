Is Netflix down? Subscribers demand the streaming service fix ongoing issues as they’re unable to log in

Netflix (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Netflix users shared on social media that their streaming service was not working as they were unable to log in. The platform displayed a black screen to subscribers, stating that it was experiencing technical issues and could not access files.

"We're having trouble accessing these titles for you right now. Please try again," the streaming service showed.

On Tuesday, the streaming service stopped working for over 11,000 users in Canada, US, Mexico and South America.

According to Down Detector's report, over 66 percent of users were unable to stream videos, and 18 percent of subscribers were unable to connect to the servers.

Netflix services are reportedly down, with over 11,500 users logging issues with the streaming platform. Reports indicate the problems began around 6:15 p.m. ET. The company has yet to confirm the outage or provide an official statement. pic.twitter.com/TohDDdzud4 — Raw Reporting (@Raw_Reporting) August 27, 2025

The sudden issues prompted users to take to social media and discuss them with others. Some even tagged the streaming service to complain about the problem.

"Hey Netflix maybe let us know the app is down instead of me running around checking every different TV and tablet in my house, unplugging my modem, then unplugging the TV. All for nothing. You tweeted about a new show. Pay attention," one netizen wrote.

"Was about to settle into bed with netflix and it's literally down ive been waiting to watch all day," another netizen wrote.

"Just purchased a Netflix account and I try to log on and the entire site is down in general. Might just go ahead and cancel the subscription same day lol," another X user added.

Netizens continued to express their displeasure. One user (@stiiigotluv4u) claimed that they found a fix for the streaming platform. However, they were unable to use the search bar and had to refresh the main page multiple times.

"Of course when I actually wanna sit and watch a TV show, Netflix is down. Where's my luck," one netizen wrote.

"Wait i found a way to make Netflix work for me idk if it will work for anyone else but i was able to click downloads and "see what you can download" and i could access the main page but no searching and i had to refresh the show page a few times," one X user wrote.

"Ran on Twitter to see if Netflix was down, and I see it's not just me, was in the middle of my show," another user added.

Netflix has not officially addressed the ongoing issues

It has been hours, and the streaming service has not responded to users' complaints. They have not addressed the issues in any statement either.

Their website's help center section advises subscribers to use other devices or to try again after some time.

It also stated that the streaming service faces service outrage on "very rare occasions," and they update the page regularly when such problems arise.

"You may have problems streaming titles on some devices. Try another device, or try again later. We strive to bring you TV shows and movies you want to watch, whenever you want to watch them, but on very rare occasions, we do experience a service outage. If we are experiencing an interruption to our streaming service, we'll keep this page up to date with a description of the problem," the website stated.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the streaming service's ongoing issues.