Is Love Con Revenge based on a true story? Netflix's Tinder Swindler spin-off explained

Love Con Revenge, released exclusively on Netflix on September 5, 2025, is a six-part docuseries that explores the devastating effects of scammers who manipulate their victims under the guise of love. At the center of the series is Cecilie Fjellhøy, the woman who first captured worldwide attention in The Tinder Swindler. That 2022 Netflix documentary chronicled how she fell for Simon Leviev, who allegedly conned her out of $250,000.

Now, Cecilie returns alongside veteran private investigator Brianne Joseph to confront other fraudsters who use affection as their weapon. More than just a companion piece to The Tinder Swindler, Love Con Revenge widens the lens, showing viewers that these scams are alarmingly common and often go unpunished.

True stories behind Love Con Revenge and its connection to The Tinder Swindler

Unlike dramatized thrillers that borrow from reality, Love Con Revenge is entirely based on true stories. Each episode investigates an alleged scammer who used false promises and fabricated lives to take advantage of vulnerable people.

After Cecilie Fjellhøy’s ordeal with Simon Leviev in The Tinder Swindler, she was overwhelmed with messages from others who had endured similar betrayals. Many felt ignored by law enforcement, so she teamed up with Brianne Joseph to give their experiences a platform.

The series goes beyond one high-profile case and dives into several disturbing examples. In the opening episode, viewers meet Todd Dean, who convinced women to invest in a supposed mental health facility in Tennessee. The project never materialized, and financial records later showed money moving into Dean’s personal account. His ex, Jill Schardein, lost most of her savings to the scheme.

Another case centers on Christopher Lloyd, a former Los Angeles Dodgers player who reinvented himself as an investment adviser. Women like Lindsay Kresmery trusted him with life-changing sums — she says she lost $140,000 after cashing out her late mother’s 401(k). According to the series, Lloyd eventually faced a 14-count federal indictment accusing him of defrauding victims out of more than $2 million, though he denies the charges.

Episode three introduces Dorian Wilkerson, who convinced his wife, Shareza Jackson, that he was a licensed medical doctor raising money for a cosmetic surgery center.

In reality, Joseph found no record of him as a physician, and evidence suggested he misrepresented his credentials. Shareza ended up nearly $2 million in debt and had to confront both her husband’s deception and the fallout it caused for her family.

The docuseries also follows Bridget Phillips, a Rhode Island woman who says she was manipulated by Ricky Morrissey, a veteran who told her elaborate stories about a fallen Army friend to extract money. Security footage showed Morrissey withdrawing cash using her ATM card, and he was ultimately convicted of fraud and larceny.

For balance, Love Con Revenge includes the story of Aaron Ward, a man who gave about $100,000 to his girlfriend, Sabrina Taylor, who falsely claimed to have multiple sclerosis. He only discovered the truth years later when contacted by the FBI, long after she had pleaded guilty to stealing from other victims. His case illustrates how men can also be vulnerable to romance fraud and how difficult it can be to pursue justice.

Love Con Revenge demonstrates that romance scams happen across professions, genders, and states, costing victims not only billions of dollars collectively but also years of emotional recovery. By giving each victim space to confront their perpetrators, the show underscores how deeply these cons infiltrate personal lives.

What to know about Love Con Revenge

Love Con Revenge consists of six episodes, with each episode having an approximate runtime of 33-49 minutes. Cecilie Fjellhøy and Brianne Joseph provide not only investigative support but also emotional validation, reminding survivors that they are not alone. The synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"After falling victim to a sophisticated romance scam in The Tinder Swindler, Cecilie Fjellhøy partners with Private Investigator Brianne Joseph to help other victims reclaim their lives and expose digital predators in the provocative series, Love Con Revenge."

Love Con Revenge is a deeply human story about the cost of misplaced trust and the resilience of those who fight back. With investigators like Brianne Joseph and survivors brave enough to share their pain, the series hopes to prevent others from falling into the same traps.

For viewers, it is a sobering reminder that while love can heal, it can also be exploited, and vigilance has never been more important. The docuseries is available exclusively on Netflix.