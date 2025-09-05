Love Con Revenge: What happened to Jill's scammer after he was exposed?

Cecilie from Love Con Revenge (Image via Instagram/@cecilie_)

Love Con Revenge premiered on Netflix on September 5, 2025, with all six episodes.

The series revolves around victims of romance scams who try to reclaim their lives with help from Cecilie Fjellhøy, the Tinder Swindler victim, and Brianne Joseph, a private investigator.

Over the six episodes, four women and one man reached out to Cecilie and Brianne for help regarding financial fraud they had encountered in the past.

Among the participants was Jill Schardein, who became the target of Todd Dean, showcased in episode 1, The Selfie Scammer.

Jill, a single mother from Nashville, Tennessee, got into a relationship with Todd, whom she met on Facebook Dating.

At the time, Todd impressed Jill with his business ventures, especially his wellness center, called Sanjara Wellness.

However, as their relationship intensified, Todd started to ask Jill for money, claiming he needed funds to commence operations at the center.

Todd used to return the borrowed money at first, but eventually, he stopped. Matters escalated when he disappeared after taking all of Jill’s money and more.

Jill then reached out to Cecilie and Brianne for help, who exposed Todd as a fraudster, proving that he had been using the personal loans for his own fun.

Ultimately, Todd had to sell off Sanjara Wellness to repay his debts and declare bankruptcy.

Love Con Revenge: Eight women came forward claiming they had been defrauded by Todd Dean

Jill was a single mother who had recently entered the dating scene after raising her daughter for 10 years following her divorce.

When she finally gave online dating a try, she came across Todd’s profile on Facebook Dating.

The two sparked an instant connection, which made Jill hopeful about her chances of getting into a relationship.

Over time, the pair grew closer and eventually made their relationship official.

Jill was particularly fond of Todd because of his career goals of running a mental wellness center called Sanjara Wellness.

The Love Con Revenge star connected with Todd on a deeper level since she, too, struggled with her mental well-being.

Their relationship flowed naturally, and things seemed to be going well. However, it all took a dramatic turn soon enough.

It all began when Todd started asking Jill for money for operations at the center. Jill obliged, assuming she was helping his business grow.

Todd played his part by repaying the loans initially. However, soon after, he stopped that, but continued to ask for more money.

Within a few months, Jill had not only given away all of her savings but also taken money out of her retirement fund.

“It absolutely felt like we were building something together. You know, I thought there was a bigger picture here. Ultimately, this will open and help other people, and maybe I can be a part of it,” the Love Con Revenge star said.

By then, Jill was so invested in the project, she did not know how to get out of it.

Meanwhile, Todd continued to take advantage of the situation, demanding more and more money from Jill.

Over time, Jill realized she needed to end things with him, but before she could do that, Todd disappeared from her life, with no mention of all the money he had taken from her.

As Cecilie and Brianne began investigating the case, they uncovered that Jill was not the only person Todd had been borrowing money from.

It was then disclosed that Todd had been using the loans for his personal use, hiding behind the center as a front to commit financial fraud.

Soon after, the Love Con Revenge cast member came in contact with Karen Alpert, who was another one of Todd’s victims, and found out that Todd had cheated multiple women by professing his love to them.

The case took a turn when Cecilie and Brianne got in touch with former loan officer assistant Terra, who had a secret recording of Todd confessing that women kept loaning him money for his wellness center.

With further investigation, the ladies discovered records that proved that Todd had been using all the money for his personal merriment.

Ultimately, the police got involved, and Todd was exposed as a fraudster before the court.

At the time, more women came forward claiming they had been duped by Todd.

As a result, Todd had to declare bankruptcy and sell his Sanjara property to repay the loans.

However, he continued to deny the allegations brought by the women.

