When will Love Con Revenge air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Cecilie Fjellhoy attends a special screening of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" at Picturehouse Central (Image via Getty).

Love Con Revenge, a crime thriller documentary drama reality series, will be released on Netflix on September 5, 2025. The six-episode series will focus on revealing the true identity of various con artists. These con artists use fake personalities to gain somebody's trust and love in order to steal their money or any other important information. In recent times, the rise of dating apps has led to an increase in these types of fraud.

Love Con Revenge will feature Cecilie Fjellhoy. She will be joining private investigator Brianne Joseph in the search. Cecilie was a victim of a notorious romance fraud. Her story was covered in the Netflix show The Tinder Swindler.

Cecilie Fjellhoy stated in the interview with Netflix on August 8, 2025:

“I never imagined my personal story would resonate the way it has. Since The Tinder Swindler, I’ve heard from people all over the world who’ve been targeted by criminals hiding behind love. Love Con Revenge is a way for me to use what I’ve learned to help others heal, reclaim their voices, their power, and their lives.”



Joseph and Cecilie will investigate on behalf of various men and women who are victims of romance fraud. Cecilie Fjellhoy and Brianne Joseph will be on a mission to capture the scammers to help the victims of love fraud.

More about Love Con Revenge

Love Con Revenge is a crime drama series that will be produced by Twenty Twenty Productions Limited. Ruth Kelly will be joining the show as the executive producer, Chris McLaughlin will be joining the team as the show runner, Max Shapira will be there as the series director, and James O'Reilly will be creatively directing the series.

In the interview with Netflix, O’Reilly said:



“Love Con Revenge uncovers the jaw-dropping scale of romance fraud — and the emotional and financial toll it takes on victims. This is a truly modern crime that is exploding in the United States and around the world. It’s been incredible to follow Cecilie and Brianne as they investigate these cases — to bring justice to the victims, and hold the perpetrators to account who’ve gotten away with this for far too long.”

More about Cecilie Fjellhoyb and Brianne Joseph

Cecilie Fjellhoyb is a UX designer and activist. She was one of the prime victims from the Netflix 2022 documentary series The Tinder Swindler. She was conned by Simon Leviev in a romance fraud. After recovering from a loss, she is now working as an activist and speaker to spread awareness about romance fraud among people.

Barney Joseph is a licensed private investigator based in Luciana, USA. She is a founder of the Sly Fox Investigations Agency that focuses on unravelling crimes. She has been actively working in this field for more than 20 years. She is well known for her ability to follow scammers and her undercover work.

Joseph will be joining the show as the private investigator and will be partnering with Cecilie Fjellhoy in the show. She has also worked thoroughly on the cheating and romance scam cases, but mainly behind the scenes. She has appeared earlier in several crime podcasts. Joseph's experience as a Private Investigator will be helpful in the investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates.