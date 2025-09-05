"Everything is being distorted" – Love Con Revenge star Cecilie Fjellhøy warns about evolving romance scams

Love Con Revenge star Cecilie Fjellhøy (Image via Instagram/@cecilie_)

Love Con Revenge star Cecilie Fjellhøy recently shared her concerns about the changing landscape of romance scams. Fjellhøy, who first became known after appearing in 2022 Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler, emphasized the growing risks in digital fraud. Speaking to Cosmpolitan on September 5, 2025, she said,

“In the scary world of deepfakes and AI, everything is being distorted."

The new Netflix series Love Con Revenge follows her work with private investigator Brianne Joseph, where they assist women defrauded in large-scale scams. Through the show, Fjellhøy aims to highlight the increasing sophistication of romance fraud and its long-term impact on victims.

Cecilie Fjellhøy highlights risks of evolving romance scams in Love Con Revenge







From victim to advocate

Cecilie Fjellhøy’s story became public in 2022 through The Tinder Swindler, which documented her experience with Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut. Leviev scammed her out of £188,000 through fabricated stories and false promises. Fjellhøy explained,



“There are so many long-term consequences to romance fraud that people aren’t always immediately aware of. You have the mental health aspect, the lack of support, and the heavy burden of self-blame.”



She described how the aftermath damaged her confidence and trust in herself, even questioning her worth while facing financial destruction. After returning to Norway, she sought psychiatric treatment while managing debt and creditor pressure.

Confronting stigma and public perception

While her case drew international attention, Fjellhøy noted that many victims of romance fraud encounter blame rather than support. Following the release of The Tinder Swindler, she recalled being labeled online as a gold digger or naïve. In other spaces, Leviev was even promoted as a “manosphere hero.”

Despite these reactions, she continued speaking out.



“These people are targeted by criminals. We didn’t ‘give our money away’, someone stole our money from us. It was tough to be trolled, but, for me, it made it all the more important that I continued to fight for myself and others.”



According to Fjellhøy, addressing fraud should not rest on individuals alone. She explained that fraud is a "societal issue" and that collective action is needed to treat it as a crime.

Love Con Revenge and evolving scams

In Love Con Revenge, Fjellhøy joins Joseph to investigate complex fraud schemes, including one case involving losses of over $2 million. She explained that the program demonstrates the scale of manipulation and the challenges victims face when seeking justice. According to her, the media can serve as an important platform in achieving this form of “justice.”

She also pointed out that scammers are evolving, creating detailed identities to exploit trust. Compared with her own experience with Simon Leviev, some fraudsters in the series went further, even using a deceased person’s memory and family to take money.

Beyond raising awareness, Fjellhøy pointed out the need for stronger legal consequences. She highlighted that romance scams continue to rise globally and stated that the crime should be regarded as “manipulation abuse.”



“The laws aren’t fit for today, where huge amounts of money can be transferred instantly. Perpetrators aren’t getting harsh enough punishments, where they get a few years and then go out and offend again," she added.



She concluded by questioning the disparity in outcomes for victims and offenders. “Why should perpetrators get off scot free while the victims are left with all the responsibility? We need to see a major societal shift.”