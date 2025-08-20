Is Daphne Rose returning to The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

Daphne Rose from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS Network)

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne Rose left Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set) after Carter made it clear that he had no interest in being with her. However, recently, Murielle Hilaire, the actress who portrays the character, shared a story where she was at the new set location for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Speculations suggest that this might be a hint from the actress that she will be returning to the show in the upcoming months. As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera, Steffy was also seen discussing that Daphne’s fragrance line became very popular, and further, she told Carter that she plans to bring her back to Forrester Creations.

Will Daphne Rose return to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Yes, reportedly, the character of Daphne Rose is set to make a return to Los Angeles and continue working for Forrester Creations. The character of Daphne was introduced in 2025. She was originally brought to Los Angeles by Steffy Forrester with the intention of seducing Carter.

The plan was to create a distraction that would help Steffy's company. Though Daphne and Carter shared a connection, however, things took a dramatic turn when Carter chose to be with Hope Logan, leading to Daphne's departure from the show.

Speculations suggest Daphne’s return to the show introduces a new layer of drama as she flirts with Carter, who is engaged to Hope. Despite his commitment, Daphne has developed feelings for him, suggesting that their dynamic is set to create trouble. While viewers may have to wait until October to see this storyline fully develop, other major events are set to unfold before then.

However, recently the actress Murielle Hilaire shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story, where she was at the new location of the show.

Is The Bold and the Beautiful switching its shoot location?

Yes, The Bold and the Beautiful is switching its shoot location from Television City to SLPS. Recently, Deadline confirmed that the show is officially shifting its shoot location. Bradley Phillip Bell, the head writer and executive producer, shared the news and said;

“It’s been an extraordinary 38 years at Television City, where we have produced over 9,600 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful,”

Bell further added,

“As we look ahead, we’re excited to begin this next chapter at Sunset Las Palmas Studios — continuing our production in the heart of Hollywood and the great state of California.”

Apart from Murielle Hilaire, Don Diamont also shared a photo of himself on Instagram at the new set location.

What else is happening on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Apart from the speculations about Daphne coming back to Forrester Creations, in the preview of the show, Carter was seen talking to Ridge, where he remarked that he is willing to do anything to make his relationship with Hope Logan. On the other hand, Hope might rethink her decision, as it is now known that Liam is not sick. This could add more layers to the existing love triangle between Hope Carter and Daphne.

