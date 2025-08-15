Is Beyond the Gates being shifted to another streaming platform? Here’s everything to know

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

CBS’s newest daily soap, Beyond The Gates, premiered for the first time on February 24, 2025, and has built up a fan following. The show focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree and the Richardson family members who live inside the sprawling gated community of Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland.

When the show was released, the episodes were available to watch for viewers and interested fans on the CBS channel, and after it premiered on TV, the episodes could be streamed on Paramount+. However, now, Beyond The Gates will receive its own dedicated channel on Pluto TV for its fans.

According to Soap Hub news, on August 14, 2025, Pluto TV made an announcement that they were opening up a new and dedicated channel for Beyond The Gates. This channel would allow for new as well as old fans to watch episodes of the show and stream them. Already, close to 90 episodes of the show are available to watch, and four recent episodes can be accessed through the Pluto TV Video On Demand site.

However, Pluto TV adding episodes of the show on its website does not mean that the show will not stream elsewhere. Fans can still watch it on CBS weekdays and also on Paramount+. From now on, it will be available to watch on all three sites. Viewers would not need to wait and anticipate the news episodes of the show for weeks and could easily watch them on Pluto TV Video On Demand.

On Paramount+, the episodes can be accessed a day after they stream on the CBS Network, and that would not continue to be the case on Pluto TV.

Recent developments on Beyond The Gates

Recently, on Beyond The Gates, a lot of interesting things happened between the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Anita Dupree performed with Sharon Winger and Tracy Tyler, the members of the Articulettes girl band, and their comeback concert was hugely successful. All of Anita’s family members attended the concert to show support for her dreams and aspirations.

Bradley Smitty Smith ended up finding out about his husband, Martin Richardson’s, car accident two years ago, and how he had killed a white racist man in self-defense. Smitty seemed to be extremely upset about how Martin had lied to him for months and felt betrayed. Smitty asked Martin to pack his bags and leave the apartment, which ended up upsetting Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson.

On Beyond The Gates, Nicole Richardson ended up serving her husband, Ted Richardson, with divorce papers since Ted had cheated on Nicole decades ago with Leslie Thomas. Nicole had been devastated to learn about how Ted and Leslie had also ended up conceiving a daughter, Eva Thomas.

Bill Hamilton and his wife, Hayley Lawson Hamilton, suffered a miscarriage, and Bill seemed to be extremely heartbroken. His former wife, Dani Dupree, ended up consoling him and assured him that he would get another chance to build a new family with Hayley. However, Hayley walked in on Dani and Bill spending time intimately and got extremely jealous.

Doctor Madison Montgomery and Chelsea Dupree Hamilton met a few snags in their relationship due to Allison continuously trying to interrupt them and trying to get Chelsea back into her life.