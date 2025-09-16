Investigators review Discord chats linked to Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

The Charlie Kirk Show became the backdrop of a national debate after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

According to a Mint report (September 16, 2025), FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that investigators seized multiple devices and uncovered messages that revealed Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, had planned the attack.

Robinson, who allegedly fired from a rooftop over 150 yards away, is set to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon. The FBI and state prosecutors are working together to determine motive, possible accomplices, and applicable charges.

Patel said investigators found a Discord text message exchange in which Robinson wrote he had “the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk” and that “some hatred cannot be negotiated with.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi also noted Utah prosecutors are expected to indict Robinson for first-degree murder, while federal prosecutors may pursue additional charges. The case is now at the center of discussions about motive, conspiracy, and potential punishment under Utah law.

Evidence and Investigation findings regarding Charlie Kirk's shooting

FBI Director Kash Patel explained that investigators discovered clear indications of planning.

“I won’t stylize the evidence, but I will say what was found in terms of information was a text message exchange where he, the suspect, specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do that,” Patel said.

When asked by the media about Robinson’s reasoning, Patel added:

“And when he was asked why, he said some hatred cannot be negotiated with.”

Patel further detailed that multiple electronic devices were seized from Robinson’s residence, including computers, laptops, gaming systems, and cell phones. The FBI is reviewing these to assess his online activity and potential communications linked to the case.

“We are going to be interviewing scores of people, on not just these chats on Discord, but any communications that this individual had,” Patel noted.

The FBI is also considering whether Robinson acted alone or was part of a larger network. Patel said that the FBI was dedicating all its resources to run a reverse daisy chain analysis of everyone in contact with the suspect, including those he had called, texted, or communicated with on social media platforms.

Prosecution steps and legal process

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that Utah prosecutors will likely issue an indictment this week.

“They will indict most likely tomorrow or this week, and they will indict him for first-degree murder,” Bondi explained.

She emphasized that Utah law allows for the death penalty and, in certain cases, the use of a firing squad.

“It’s too soon right now, legally to say, but I think the governor has said that they want to seek the death penalty, which is very real in Utah, and they still have the firing squad in Utah,” she said.

Bondi also made clear that federal prosecutors are reviewing the case in parallel to determine if additional charges apply. Bondi added that federal prosecutors would also review the case to determine whether federal charges could be applied, to ensure the suspect faced the maximum extent of the law.

Robinson, accused of shooting Kirk during a Q&A event at Utah Valley University, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon. The outcome of both state and federal reviews will shape the path forward, determining whether Robinson faces prosecution at multiple levels of the justice system.

