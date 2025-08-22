"She's too young to be a mother, she's still eleven": Internet reacts as Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi welcome their first child through adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi recently welcomed their first child together through adoption. Brown announced the news in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Noting that they welcomed their daughter this summer, Brown added:

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then they were 3."

The post included a graphic of a willow tree. Millie and Jake, son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi, married last May after dating for three years.

As news of the development went viral, internet users were quick to react. One expressed their shock, writing:

"She's too young to be a mother, shes still eleven."

Many praised the couple for adopting.

"Good deeds! I always knew 11 was a good person," one commented.

"Millie Bobby Brown and her husband choosing to adopt makes me incredibly happy. Knowing Millie didn’t come from money, but now has financial success to provide for a child to live well is amazing. I wish her and her husband happiness on their new journey in parenthood," another chimed in.

"I love that they give a little human being, which obviously had rough start in life , the chance to an awesome life," a user praised.

​

Others wished the family happiness.

"mind u people keep hating on her while she’s living her best life and i love that for her, she deserves all the love!" one wrote.

"millie bobby brown is married and adopted a child at 21… i need to get my life together, " another added.

"How lovely. I wish the new parents all happiness with their daughter," a fan reacted.

"I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different than adopting": Millie Bobby Brown about wanting a "big family"

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors in June 2021 when they were seen hanging out together in NYC. However, it wasn't until November that they confirmed their romance. The pair got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot in May in a private ceremony. She was 20 at the time, while Jake was 23.

During a March 2025 appearance on the Smartless podcast, Brown expressed she was looking forward to being a mom someday. She acknowledged that she and Jake were "really young," but added she wanted to grow her family, adding:

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake."

The Enola Holmes actress explained that alongside establishing herself as an actress and a producer, she wanted to "start a family." Noting it was a "huge thing," she added that Jake felt they couldn't do that until they tied the knot.

She also pointed out that both she and Jake came from "big families," and she wished to have one as well. Notably, both Millie Bobby Brown and her husband have three siblings. She continued:

"And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different than adopting."

The couple currently live on a farm, raising animals. Millie Bobby Brown has been associated with the dog rescue center named Joey's Friends, according to the BBC. Notably, she has rescued more than 230 of them.