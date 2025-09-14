Inside: USA: Full list of cast members explored

Inside: USA (Image via Netflix)

Inside: USA is a reality television show described as “one-of-a-kind, high-stakes reality show”. The first four episodes of Inside: USA will premiere on Netflix in September. 21, and will be followed by the next three episodes on September 24, and the final two episodes will be released on September 28. The brand new show will include 12 contestants who will all compete for $1 million. Inside: USA will be hosted by streamer and YouTuber Valkyrae and streamer Fanum.

However, there is a catch, as these contestants will enter the house with nothing but their clothes on their backs. The first season of Inside was a huge hit on YouTube in 2024.

Viewers lived the content of the show as the contestants were living with limited amenities.

The situations were not favourable as these people were compelled to take cold showers and eat the same meal of beans and rice.

While the cash prize was a lot, it would be affected every time these contestants took a hot shower, bought snacks, or lost a challenge.

Inside: USA: Full list of cast members

Breana “Bre” Tiesi

Breana “Bre” Tiesi is a real Estate agent and model. She rose to huge stardom after starring in Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Sketch

Sketch is a streamer and YouTuber with a considerable following, and his fan base has been increasing since then.

It would be interesting to see how the streamer survives in a situation with no Roblox and Minecraft that he is used to.

Jay Cinco

Jay Cinco is a social media personality who is known for his skills in rapping, hooping, and streaming.

Jay Cinco has an impressive fan following, and now he will try his luck in a sport that is more unpredictable than basketball.

Sydney Thomas

Sydney Thomas is a Content creator and model who rose to fame after she went viral as a ring girl during Paul vs Tyson in November 2024.

Thomas’s popularity led to a massive online following. Now she will be carrying that momentum inside for a true test of will.

Mark Estes

The Social media star is a native of Montana and a former college football star turned TikTok star. He rose to fame with the viral collective known as Montana Boyz.

It will be interesting to see how the social media star thrives in a house full of locked-in competitors.

Fannita Leggett

TikTok and Social media star Fannita Leggett rose to fame due to her impressive lip-syncing and humor, which led to a big social media following. She has also hosted a podcast.

Aisha Mian

The popular Influencer has more than 3 million followers on TikTok. Her fan following loves her doing her makeup, working out, or sharing a hair tutorial at any given moment.

It would be interesting to see the beauty influencer being locked up without her luxury beauty products and amenities.

Dwight Howard

As a Former NBA player, Dwight will now be playing a game that’s far less physical but presents a fresh set of challenges. Will the former athlete stumble or win the big prize?

Alissa Violet

The Actress rose to fame after featuring on Vine and YouTube. Alissa Violet eventually gained fame across multiple platforms. Now she is all set to step into the new show.

Ekin-Su

The popular Reality television star is no stranger to victory, as she rose to fame after winning Season 8 of Love Island (UK).

While early experience was full of stunning views, her time on this new show might be a bit different.

Max Fosh

The popular YouTuber rose to fame after his unique video concepts earned him millions of YouTube subscribers.

Now he will bring his creative brain into a game filled with chaos and strategy.

Zach Justice

The popular actor and podcaster has been gaining fame by acting in a sketch, appearing on a podcast, or participating in a blind-dating video.

It would be interesting to see how his strategies help him in the game.

Inside: USA is coming soon on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.