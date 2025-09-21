Inside: USA contestants balance fun with strategy as prize fund takes a hit in episode 2

NBA Legend Dwight Howard in Inside: USA (Image via Getty)

Inside: USA continued with its second episode, “Slip Sliding Away,” which aired on September 21, 2025.

The Sidemen-created reality competition features 12 personalities living together for seven days with a $1 million prize fund that decreases with every purchase, failure, or twist.

Episode 2 followed directly after the premiere, bringing both strategy and chaos to the house.

Sketch was tasked with choosing the first elimination and selected Fannita, calling it “pure competition.”

Her exit was short-lived when she bought back her spot in the house by spending $50,000 from the prize total.

The group then moved into new challenges that combined party-style games, dares, and physical tests.

Between missed shots, forfeits, and temptation offers, the prize fund dropped significantly, standing at $782,000 by the end of the episode.

With red team victories and the blue team left to decide an elimination, the show highlighted how quickly alliances could change when money, comfort, and competition collided.

Fannita’s elimination twist, frat party challenge, and team victories create early shifts in Inside: USA

Episode 2 of Inside: USA opened with Sketch making the tough decision to eliminate Fannita. He said it was “pure competition,” while she pushed back, claiming others could not handle her “charismatich personality.”

She added that she had something Sketch did not, “an outgoing personality.”

Other contestants showed disappointment, and the twist deepened when Fannita was offered a chance to stay by giving up $50,000 from the fund.

She accepted, cutting into the prize pool but securing her place back inside.

The group then moved to the arena for the Frat Party challenge.

Hosts Valkyrae and Fanum selected Sketch and Fannita as team leaders.

Fannita’s red team included Dwight, Mark, Bre, Aisha, and Ekin-Su, while Sketch’s blue team featured Jay, Sydney, Alissa, Max, and Zach.

Contestants had to bounce balls into oversized red cups, with successful shots leading to dares for the opposing team and misses costing $1,000.

Dwight landed a shot and earned two glasses of Prosecco. Aisha’s success brought a dare where she slapped Jay with a tortilla.

Zach scored and gave Bre a task to label someone “boring,” and she chose Sketch.

Sydney hit her shot, leading Mark to pretend to be a dog with Dwight for a minute.

The game came down to both teams having one cup left, with Fannita’s red team ultimately securing the win.

Afterward, she admitted to the other women that she had spent $50,000 to return, and they were supportive despite the cost.

Slip-and-slide challenge, temptation room offer, and flip cup end in blue team defeat in Inside: USA

The competition escalated with the Slip and Slide challenge. Contestants had to race down a giant slide, collect shots on a tray, and return with as little spillage as possible.

The hosts announced that the results would be revealed before the next game in Inside: USA.

Meanwhile, Jay was called into the temptation room and faced an offer of unlimited pizza, burgers, and chicken wings for 30 minutes, costing $30,000. He accepted, cutting the prize total further.

The blue team managed to win the slip-and-slide round, but the momentum did not last long.

The next challenge was Flip Cup, where each member had to drink a beer, flip their cup upside down, and tag the next teammate.

The first team to finish all six cups would win a pizza party. Red team outpaced the blue team, finishing first and celebrating with the reward.

At the end of this episode of Inside: USA, the red team was declared the overall winner of the day’s events. Blue team, however, was forced to confront the consequences of their loss.



They were tasked with voting among themselves to eliminate one of their members, and the episode closed before revealing who would be sent home.



