Indianapolis resident wins $100,000 from Powerball ticket bought at Speedway gas station

​A lucky Powerball player in Indianapolis has won $100,000 in the latest lottery draw. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station on North Keystone Avenue, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

Where the ticket was sold

The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway store at 5411 North Keystone Avenue. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

The prize for that match is normally $50,000, but the player added the Power Play option, which doubled the prize to $100,000.

The winner has not come forward yet, and the Hoosier Lottery is asking players who bought tickets there to check their numbers carefully.

Winning numbers and next draw

The winning numbers for the draw were 5, 10, 20, 22, 28, and the Powerball was 6.

No one won the jackpot this time, so the top prize has rolled over again. The Powerball jackpot is now worth about $358 million, with a cash value of $163 million before taxes.

The next draw will take place on Monday, November 3, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How to claim the prize

The $100,000 winner will need to claim their prize in person at a Hoosier Lottery office. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to come forward.

Lottery officials also remind players to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. This helps prove ownership in case the ticket is lost or damaged.

The Speedway store that sold the winning ticket will also get a bonus commission from the Hoosier Lottery.

Indiana’s winning streak

Indiana has been lucky lately when it comes to Powerball wins. Several players across the state have claimed prizes worth $50,000 or more in recent weeks.

The state has also produced five jackpot winners since Powerball began, making it one of the luckier states for big lottery wins.

While the odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, smaller prizes are often won, including ones worth thousands of dollars.

Where lottery money goes

The Hoosier Lottery says that part of every ticket sale goes toward local and state programs. The money helps fund education and retirement benefits for teachers, police officers, and firefighters in Indiana.

So, even when players don’t win, their ticket purchase still supports their community.

With the jackpot now at $358 million, Powerball players have another chance to win big in the next draw.

Tickets cost $2, and adding Power Play for $1 can multiply non-jackpot prizes up to five times.

For one lucky person in Indianapolis, a normal day at the gas station turned into a $100,000 surprise. As the next draw approaches, everyone’s hoping that their ticket might be the next one to make history.