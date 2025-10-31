"In shock and confused": The Real Housewives of Orange County's Gretchen speaks out after being accused of liking offensive LGBTQ+ posts

Gretchen from The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County fame Gretchen Rossi denies liking “disparaging” posts about the LGBTQ+ community on the RHOC After Show, which aired on October 30, 2025.



“I was legitimately in shock and confused. And then it just got weirder and weirder and weirder,” she said about the allegations hurled at her.



In the October 30 finale of the Bravo show, the reality TV star’s alleged social media activity was brought to light, which claimed that she had liked multiple offensive posts directed at the LGBTQ+ community.

During the cast’s final dinner in Amsterdam, Gina Kirschenheiter confronted Gretchen about her allegedly controversial social media activity and mentioned that the posts were brought to her attention by Tamra Judge.

Gretchen, who was taken aback by the accusation, defended herself, saying she would never do such a thing. She guessed she was liking things without “paying enough attention” to the content, but her co-stars remained unconvinced.

They criticized her for participating in spreading hate against a marginalized community.

During her appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Gretchen continued to uphold her innocence, saying she was shocked and confused as to how she became the perpetrator.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fame, Gretchen Rossi, suspects Tamra Judge of being the one behind the social media allegations







Reflecting on whatever happened in the finale, Gretchen said in the After Show that she was “so confused” because in her “heart” she knew there was “no way” she would have liked such hateful posts.



“What am I supposed to say to this? I know fundamentally in my heart what I feel and how I believe, so… But it's like, how are you supposed to defend that in that moment?” she said while in conversation with Jen Pedranti.



The Bravo alum further theorized that one behind the entire fiasco must have been Tamra.

Gretchen firmly believed that it was Tamra who had orchestrated the controversy, as they shared a tense relationship.

Although they had called a truce earlier in the series, Gretchen was convinced Tamra harbored hard feelings for her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County fame explained her speculation by pointing out that if Tamra knew about the posts in question for about a year, like she claimed, then media outlets would have picked up on the same, too.

However, there had not been a single report by the media.



“It's nowhere but on this one Twitter feed that Tamra is the only person that happens to be following that account,” she added.



During the October 30 finale, Gina and Emily Simpson claimed they had verified that Gretchen was following the accounts sharing the alleged posts.

However, they could not provide “actual proof” of her likes that appeared in the posts that Tamra shared.



“Gina and Emily were so angry because they had stayed up all night looking for that post, and they couldn't find it. And then I went and looked for the post; I could not find it,” Gretchen said in the After Show.



Consequently, she wondered if Tamra was the person behind the whole thing.

Elsewhere, Tamra said on the After Show that she knew Gretchen would try to turn things around and pin the blame on her.



“I’m already expecting, 'Oh, you did this! You made this up!' I'm like, 'No, I wouldn't have made something up like that at all,’” Tamra said.



Viewers will now have to tune in on November 6, 2025, to see where the cast stands with Gretchen in the reunion.

Stay tuned for more updates.