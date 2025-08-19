"I'm numb" – Big Brother season 27’s Zach Cornell reacts to being voted out against Vince Panaro

Zach Cornell from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@zcorn_29)

Zach Cornell became the latest houseguest evicted from Big Brother season 27, week 5. The 27-year-old marketing manager from Cartersville, Georgia, was voted out by an 8-2 margin against Vince Panaro after being placed on the block by Ava Pearl, whom he had considered an ally. Reflecting on his departure, Cornell shared to Gold Derby that after 38 days in the house, the transition was difficult:

"I'm numb. That's the best way I can describe it. Everything you're thinking about is game sense, game strategy, how to improve relationships, and how to get two minutes to yourself. I literally had a dream last night and I was still in the Big Brother house."

Zach Cornell reflects on his Big Brother season 27 eviction

Ava Pearl’s decision and broken trust

Cornell described his eviction week as beginning with Ava Pearl’s unexpected decision to nominate him despite earlier assurances. He recalled that Ava "promised" him that he would not be put on the block. He pointed to their history of aligned votes and early game support and added that they had maintained a "good game relationship," often voting the same way and having deep conversations.

The nomination came as a surprise to Cornell, who said he initially believed he would remain safe.

"When somebody gives me their word, I'm thinking, I'm totally fine. It was a shell shock, but I still thought I would be fine this week. I thought I was a pawn," he explained.

Despite being targeted, Cornell expressed no hostility toward Ava. He even joked about their relationship post-game, saying he would share a single "cigarette" with her because of her personality.

Strategy, powers, and competition outcomes

Cornell revealed that his eviction was partly due to his approach to handling a secret power and the week’s competitions. He explained that he "definitely" thought he was safe, which influenced his decision not to use his advantage immediately. He added,

"My game plan was to win the Veto, give the Veto to Vince, and then use the power on myself. Then, Morgan would have been the only person in our alliance on the block and we would have been fine."

His road to eviction ultimately depended on his defeat to Keanu Soto in the Block Buster competition. Cornell noted that he approached the game with too much selflessness and subsequently faced the "comp beast" Keanu Soto in the BB Block Buster. He mentioned that there was only one path that week that could have resulted in his eviction, and it was precisely the one he chose.

House dynamics and outlook after eviction

Leading up to the vote, Cornell remained cautiously optimistic but sensed the result was inevitable. He explained that he knew a "group of four" houseguests in the middle was "deciding" between him and Vince. He also described being warned by Ashley Hollis that he might not have the necessary votes, which made him feel he needed to win the Block Buster competition.

When his Big Brother exit was confirmed, Cornell said the outcome was evident, noting that during his final goodbyes, other houseguests were telling him "good job," which indicated how the vote was likely to turn out.

Looking ahead at the dynamics without him, Cornell identified possible targets.

"Vince, Morgan, and Mickey Lee are going to be the three nominees. It just depends on who [Rachel] wants to backdoor," he said regarding Rachel’s Head of Household reign.

Stay tuned for more updates.