"I'm not doing this": Teja walks out of Big Brother UK's shopping task after an emotional breakdown

Big Brother UK (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK's latest episode saw tensions reach a boiling point during this week's shopping task, leading to an emotional breakdown by housemate Teja.

The Big Brother house was converted into BB Hospital, and the contestants were divided into medical roles, with some assigned as doctors while others were made patients.

Teja, who was a patient in the task, got triggered by Caroline's actions, who diagnosed her with a whinge-itis as she was told that Teja moans a lot.

As treatment, Caroline was given the task of delivering the slime, and Teja yelled saying that it stinks and she can't do it.

Teja was spotted brushing away tears before finally completing the treatment and started crying while refusing to do the task, saying, I'm not doing this and expressing her annoyance about Caroline while speaking to Big Brother, saying,

"She needs to never speak to me again."

Teja walks off from the Big Brother shopping challenge in the latest episode

The drama started during a Big Brother Hospital task, when Marcus, Caroline, and Jenny were assigned the role of doctors while Cameron and Feyisola took up nursing duties, and Richard was a matron.

The other housemates become patients where they are tasked to boost the efficiency of Big Brother's general hospital by collecting points to secure an exceptional standard of care rating in order to earn a luxury budget.

Caroline, playing as a doctor, diagnosed Teja with whing-itis and presented her with a green slime concoction as medicine, encouraging her by saying:

Hold your nose…

While Jenny adds:

I’m gonna be sick again.

After much resistance from Teja, Caroline restrained her and squirted all the slime on her, splashing onto her face and nightwear, and some in her hair, as Jenny could be heard puking in the background.

A little later, Caroline asks her:

"Do you want to go outside for some fresh air? I think you need to."

Teja tears up at this, requesting her to get away from her, to which Caroline responds,

"I had to do it. You said…"

Teja shoots back on this, saying that she didn’t need to squirt it all over her. However, Caroline defends herself, saying,

"It wouldn’t go in your mouth."

This makes Teja angry, leading to her blasting her excuse, while walking away to the diary room, crying, saying,

"So you squirted it all over me ‘cause it wouldn’t go in my mouth? … It wasn’t funny."

Teja tells Feyisola that she is not doing it and informs Big Brother that Caroline should never speak to her again. Caroline walks away muttering that she is in big trouble again.

As the doctors begin their diagnosis, Jenny starts by diagnosing fake and mocking conditions in fellow contestants, suggesting that Sam suffered from excessive whining and Elsa with lazy bones syndrome for rarely leaving her bed.

Marcus adds to it, referencing Tate saying that,

"Out of the ones we’ve got there, I would go for ‘spineless disorder’ because of the nominations and he was there for about a half-hour."

Jenny then notes that Tate didn’t have the balls to express his feelings, while Caroline agreed that his behavior had been poor. Later, Caroline asked Marcus and Jenny:

""Personality transplant", you want someone to have a better personality, who would that be? This is a hard one."

The focus then shifted to Sam, who was taken to the procedure room to address his so-called chronic spineless disorder. Big Brother explains to him that:

"Patient Sam, you have been diagnosed by the doctors at BB General Hospital with ‘chronic spineless disorder’. To treat your condition, you will now undergo a procedure designed to help you grow a healthy backbone. Your doctors will soon begin administering a course of probing questions. You must respond with full, frank and honest answers. If your responses show confidence and conviction, your backbone will begin to grow on the doctors’ monitor."

When Marcus asked Sam about which housemate he found most annoying, Sam responded candidly, taking Caroline's name, explaining that she wakes up in the morning singing and jumping loudly, and does not care about everyone else.

He then went on to criticize her for being selfish, offensive, and untrustworthy, citing that she is the hardest to live with.

On being asked about who he considers the most delusional in the house by Caroline, Sam named Jenny, following their recent disagreements.

Big Brother airs every night except Saturday at 9:00 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Stay tuned for more updates.