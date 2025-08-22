I think Holden on The Young and the Restless could turn out to be the anchor Claire desperately needs right now

Claire may find Holden a grounded friend on The Young and the Restless

Romances gear up for a break on The Young and the Restless as new and old alliances tread towards union. While Lily and Cane find remnants of feelings for each other still persisting, Victoria may find comfort in her friendship with former lover, Nate.

However, Claire and Kyle’s romance has been taking the soap’s storyline with storm lately; more so after the Newman head planted Audra to break them up. At this point, Claire may find Holden as a support who she can trust.

The Young and the Restless storyline took months to build up Claire’s romance with Kyle. As their relationship went through Victor’s disapproval and Summer’s jealousy, longtime viewers like me revelled in a true love story ditching all hurdles. However, Kyle’s recent arc pitting him with scheming Audra made him less trustworthy even for fans like me.

In this situation, Holden Novak seems like a stable support that Claire needs to lean on. His interest in her hints at the potential of another romance if her current alliance fails. The long-running CBS daily soap hints at an upcoming turn in her story arc.

The Young and the Restless: A glimpse at Claire’s current situation

Claire and Kyle’s romance braved Summer’s envy and snarky remarks a few months ago. After Summer left Genoa City, they considered moving in together. However, Claire wanted her grandfather’s approval for her new romance. As expected, Victor refused to approve of Kyle since he is an Abbott.

To add to the young couple’s problems, the Newman patriarch offered to fund Audra’s company if she broke up the young romance. In return for Vibrante’s success, The Young and the Restless viewers witnessed Audra embarking on her nasty plan. While she weaved plots to ensnare Kyle even in Nice, the young man seemed to have fallen in her trap.

The climax of the situation brought the two to a bedroom scenario, where Kyle dressed in a towel landed in bed with Audra. However, Kyle called her bluff, pointing out that she was ready to sleep with him for Victor’s funds. Moreover, The Young and the Restless fans found him claiming to play along.

Caught unaware, Audra pretended to be hurt and truly emotional about Damian’s death. Later, she prodded Kyle for being weak and falling for her charms. Back in town, she continued to pretend that her former spouse found her irresistible. Audra proceeded to declare the same to Claire.

Kyle opened up about Audra’s deal with the Newman head and all that transpired between the former spouses in Nice. He just left the bedroom scene out of his narrative. While Claire was ready to trust Kyle, her nemesis forced a kiss on him in front of her. Kyle protested appropriately but Claire felt doubts in her mind.

In response, Claire revealed the complete Audra-Victor deal to Nate. As Nate pushed Audra to come clean, the latter blamed Kyle and broke up with Nate. Meanwhile, Victor asked for his granddaughter’s forgiveness, giving Claire the respite she needed.

The Young and the Restless: How does Holden figure in Claire’s life?

Holden took a shining to Claire early on when they met at the bar. Without knowing much about each other, they shared their feelings about what upset them. Later, when Kyle was in Nice, the two met often and shared drinks. While Holden offered Claire a ear to pour her troubles into, she found a good friend in him.

As such, the Tuesday, August 19, 2025 episode saw the two of them sharing a camaraderie with Tessa and Daniel. The latter were surprised when Holden ordered Claire’s favorite drink for all of them. The next episode saw Claire sharing her conversation with Nate, with him. To Holden’s astute query about her trust in Kyle’s version of the story, she admitted to having doubts about her boyfriend.

This level of rapport hints at the fact that Claire finds Holden trustworthy as a friend. I hope she finds him grounded and stable. Whether that leads to more closeness in future remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to see where Claire and Holden’s comradeship leads to in the plot.