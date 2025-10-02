"I got all the hate" – Big Brother UK 2025 latest evictee Emily Hewertson responds to criticism after political beliefs dominate her edit on the show

Emily from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Emily Hewertson, the first housemate evicted from Big Brother UK 2025, has addressed the criticism she received following her short-lived time on the show.

Hewertson explained that the emphasis on her political background in the programme’s introductory segment shaped how the public perceived her. In an exclusive interview on The Telegraph on October 1, 2025, she explained,

“All the public saw was the [pre-recorded interview] of me being a Tory. I got all the hate – I got the most hate of all the contestants – which is understandable."

According to Hewertson, her political views were shown as her defining characteristic, which she believes influenced the eviction outcome.

Emily Hewertson addresses her early Big Brother UK exit and backlash over political views

Early eviction and public reaction

Hewertson, a 25-year-old conservative social media personality and political events organiser, entered the Big Brother house. She was eliminated in a rare opening-night eviction, following a public vote. Her exit placed her among the shortest-lived housemates in the show’s 25-year history.

Reflecting on the circumstances, she stated,

“I don’t mind being the Tory villain, but then I also got evicted. As soon as you say you’re a Tory, you’ve got a bit of a target on your back.”

She added that the limited opportunity to show other aspects of her personality left her vulnerable. Hewertson explained that she “caused that storm” but did not get the chance to present anything else to balance out the negative response she received.

The edited focus on her politics generated online commentary, with some critics comparing her to former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Hewertson remarked that most people’s lives are not centered entirely on politics, but in her case, it was made the “defining factor,” which she said led to her early exit.

Edit and representation on the show

Hewertson noted that the programme highlighted her political identity over other conversations she had inside the house. She explained that they spoke about more than just politics, but the producers chose the "Tory" parts, knowing it was an on-the-night eviction.

She compared her situation to past contestants, pointing out that previous Conservative personalities had advanced further in the competition. Hewertson said that people often mention how Tories in recent series had done well, but those contestants were allowed to show "other sides of their personality."

Her concern, she explained, was that the chosen edit limited her ability to present herself beyond her political affiliations.

“It’s such a shame that your political beliefs can be the reason that you only get to spend a few hours in the Big Brother house,” she stated.

Views on politics and plans

Despite the outcome, Hewertson expressed commitment to her political stance, saying she is a conservative and wants to fight to make the Conservative Party “conservative again.” She also acknowledged respect for Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, explaining that she loves Nigel and finds it important that Reform has generated a new wave of patriotism.

Hewertson highlighted that she wanted her appearance to encourage political openness among younger generations.

“Something that I really wanted to get across on the show is that it’s really important for young people to be brave enough to talk about their opinions, even if it’s opinions I disagree with, as long as it’s done in a tolerant and respectful way,” she said.

Her early departure allowed her to redirect her focus, including attending the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. She explained that it "depends" on whether the Tory conference is considered a good time, adding that while she was happy to attend, she would have preferred to remain in the Big Brother house.

