"Absolute outrage" – Big Brother UK season 22 latest evictee Emily calls out Danny’s immigration joke as ‘classic leftie intolerance’

Emily from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Emily Hewertson, the first housemate evicted from Big Brother season 22, has publicly addressed a remark made by drag performer and Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Danny Beard.

The incident began after Beard commented on Hewertson’s launch night eviction, describing it as "funny" that she was being sent back to where she came from. In an interview with The Sun, Hewertson responded:

“I’m seeing Danny Beard later on Late and Live, so we’ll be coming head to head, but realistically if I had said that to somebody, there would be absolute outrage.”

Big Brother UK's Emily Hewertson responds to Danny Beard’s "funny" immigration remark

Emily Hewertson reacts to Danny Beard’s joke

Following her eviction, Hewertson expressed her reaction to Beard’s comment during an interview with The Sun.

She highlighted what she described as differing standards in how remarks are received.

“So again, it’s just a classic leftie’s double standards, really. I wouldn’t say that to somebody. I’ve never said that to somebody in my life.”

She also referenced Conservative politician Kemi Badenoch, questioning whether Beard would have directed the same remark toward her.

Hewertson described Beard’s comment as not “original,” saying she had already seen it repeated many times on social media.

In addressing her upcoming encounter with Beard on the ITV2 spin-off show, she said that if he wanted a confrontation, then “bring it on.”

Eviction night and public reaction

Hewertson, 25, was evicted on launch night after a twist revealed that one housemate would immediately leave the house. Contestants competed in a challenge called Evil Eye, where public votes determined who stayed.

Alongside fellow housemates Sam and Caroline, Hewertson received the fewest votes and was eliminated.

Crowds outside the studio reacted strongly to her entrance when it was revealed she was a Conservative supporter.

Reflecting on Beard’s response to her exit, Hewertson explained that he did not know her personally and considered it “jumping on the bandwagon.”

She added that she intended to use the meeting to shift perceptions:

“I’m looking forward to meeting him and maybe changing his perception. As always, when I meet someone, I’m nice and try to build a relationship, but if he wants to have a fight, bring it on if that’s how he wants to play it.”

Emily discusses the representation of political views on reality TV

In a later appearance on GB News, Hewertson spoke about how political views are represented on reality television.

She said that contestants with mainstream right-wing opinions often do not share them openly because they are “scared.”

According to her, this reluctance comes from the perception that such views could lead to negative consequences once the show ends.

She connected this concern to career opportunities, saying that many participants worry they could be “canceled” by brands and lose the chance to secure sponsorships or partnerships.

Hewertson described this as a limiting factor for contestants who might otherwise speak more freely.

Reflecting on her own experience, she explained that she felt her political stance had been used to shape a particular storyline.

She said she stood out as the “token Tory” and suggested that this label influenced how she was presented on screen.

Reflecting on her casting, she stated that she believed it was designed to provide a different perspective.

“I think they kind of wanted to use that to create a storyline. And I think the trolls would have loved it,” Hewertson said.

Stay tuned for more updates.