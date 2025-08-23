"I don't want to waste my breath on him" - Love Island USA's JaNa Craig breaks silence on Kenny Rodriguez breakup

Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig (image via Getty)

JaNa Craig rose to stardom after she was introduced in the sixth season of the popular show, Love Island USA. She and her castmates soon became fan favorites, which later led them to star in the spinoff show, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

JaNa's budding romance with Kenny Rodriguez garnered huge attention as the two met on the sets of Love Island USA season 6, and came in third in the finale.

However, the year-long relationship came to an unexpected halt. As per People Magazine, the former couple allegedly got into a huge fight at David Dobrik's birthday party.

JaNa Craig later confirmed the split herself and even revealed to her 2.7 million, that none of their theories on the breakup can match up to how truly disappointing it actually was.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa star has further confirmed that she is stronger than ever and has a few exciting plans ahead.

JaNa Craig states that she is only focused towards her very bright future that includes a really exciting business launch.

The Love Island alum further reveals that she aims to wake up and show up, as her main goal is to earn enough to give back in a big way.

JaNa Craig opens up about her split with Kenny Rodriguez

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, JaNa Craig has opened up about her breakup with Kenny Rodriguez. JaNa says,

“When bad things do happen, I just reflect," she says. "Self-reflection is very, very important. I think people should do it all the time. I analyze the situation for myself, I just talk it out to myself. I pray on it. I talk to God about it, and then I just literally move on. I'm really, really good at moving on. It's honestly my biggest flex if I'm being honest. I just continue to practice gratitude. It didn't kill me. I am still here. God is good. Life is good, so it's like, girl, I'm fine. I'm fine...I don't want to waste my breath on him."

JaNa further states,

“I just feel like, when someone has a hidden agenda, they’re going to come off as genuine as possible to reach their goal. The red flags that people saw, I didn’t see,” JaNa says. "People are like, ‘You missed so many things.’ I'm like, ‘But I didn't.’ Because no one's perfect. No couple's perfect. There are situations where we forgave each other as you would do in a relationship. It gets frustrating, but it's OK. Life goes on.”

Is JaNa Craig dating Key Glock?

While the reality television star has made it clear that the two have parted ways, JaNa Craig recently made headlines after her alleged involvement with rapper Key Glock.

While TMZ has alleged that the two went on a date, Beyond The Villa star has stated that the two are not doing anything romantic and are just working together.

Rapper Key Glock recently put up a status story with the words Glock Island. The two might allegedly be working on a new music video together.

For now, JaNa is busy planning her girls' trip with her friends Leah and Serena, as she expressed her gratitude for so much love that she received from fans.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. E.T. exclusively on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.