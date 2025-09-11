"I don't think I would do it again" - Big Brother star Tyler Crispen on his chances of returning to the show

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen attend the driver's meeting prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway (Image via Getty).

Season 27 of Big Brother is going through a lot of ups and downs. There have been numerous changes to the regular format, and double eliminations are initiated.

On a YouTube podcast on the channel Exclusive with Sharon Tharp, Tyler Crispen, the Big Brother season 20 and season 22 star, discussed the current scenario of Big Brother season 27. He spoke about the controversial elimination of Rachel Reilly, and much more.

While being asked about his re-entry in Big Brother, Tyler Crispen said:

“No, I don't think I would do it again. It's like, I have a baby now, the way, now it's totally different. If they had said maybe last year, like maybe 2024 or 2023, you know, something like that, if they would had All Stars then, I think I would have been back to like, prime myself. And I think it would have been a whole lot a different then it was in 2020. But you know it's how life goes, I learned my lessons from both seasons and I appreciated the both.”



While mentioning his return in Big Brother's latest season, he said he is not going to enter anytime soon, as he has his father duties to keep up on.

More about Big Brother star Tyler Crispen

Tyler Christopher Crispen was a contestant on Big Brother season 20 in 2018 and Big Brother season 22: All-Stars in 2020. He is well known and is admired by the fans of Big Brother because of his game strategies and his ability to understand the dynamics of other players.

Tyler was among some of the best players of season 20 of Big Brother. He has been the runner-up in that season with Kaycee Clark.

He was popular for his unique game style of making dependable social alliances and a calm demeanor.

In season 20 of Big Brother, Tyler Crispen won a number of competitions and challenges. He is popularly known for his extraordinary gameplay in the social games in season 20 in Big Brother history.

His fan base considers him the best strategist in the game. But in season 22 of Big Brother: All-Stars, he got eliminated in 6th position in week 9.

In an interview with Entertainment, Tyler mentioned, while talking about season 22 of Big Brother:

“Oh, man, this season compared to the last one? This one was a hundred times harder for me, just in every aspect. When it came to strategy, when it came to just being there passing the time, every aspect was harder for me.”

More about evictions in Big Brother Season 27

There have been a total of 9 eliminations in the Big Brother season 27. The contestants are already going through a lot of twists, and the last week brought another one. Big Brother Season 27 had its first double elimination in week 8.

The list of contestants eliminated goes like this: In the first week, Isaiah "Zae” Frederich was eliminated, whereas in the second week, Amy Bingham was the one who got eliminated.

Further, it continued to Adrian Rocha in week 3, Jimmy Heagerty in week 4, and Zach Cornell in week 5 of Big Brother Season 27. Jimmy was further followed by Rylie Jefferies and Catherine Woodman in weeks 6 and 7.

In week 8, Mickey Lee got eliminated with a vote of 7-1. But there was a surprise twist involving a challenge that led to the eviction of Rachael Reilly.

This double elimination caused a lot of controversy in the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.

