"I didn’t come here for this sh*t" - Snoop Dogg on Pixar’s Lightyear and its LGBTQ storyline leaving him stumped

Snoop Dogg is catching heat for comments about LGBTQ storylines in children’s movies after recalling a Lightyear screening with his grandson. Snoop Dogg made the remarks on the It’s Giving podcast hosted by Sarah Fontenot. The episode was released on August 20, 2025. Before describing how his grandson asked about two mothers having a baby, Snoop Dogg said in the podcast,

“What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,”

Snoop also remarked after his grandson asked about the same-s*x family shown in Lightyear,

"Oh sh--, I didn’t come in for this sh--. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,..Hey man, watch the movie."

The 2022 Pixar film shows Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne building a family with her wife, Kiko, including a brief kiss. As per The Guardian report dated March 18, 2022, the kiss was cut and later restored. Sources also report that the restoration followed internal pushback at Pixar.

Lightyear faced bans in several Middle Eastern countries over the scene, while 14 markets declined to release. The August 24, 2025, Entertainment Weekly report noted calls to drop Snoop Dogg from Australia’s AFL Grand Final entertainment slate after the podcast aired.

What exactly did Snoop Dogg say, and in what context?

Snoop Dogg’s account centers on being unprepared to explain a same-s*x family to a young child (his grandson) during Lightyear. Snoop Dogg said,

"Oh sh--, I didn't come in for this sh--. I just came to watch the goddamn movie......It threw me for a loop."

The quote refers to the brief montage in Lightyear where Alisha Hawthorne marries Kiko and raises a child, he added,

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies.”

He then framed his concern around age and setting. Snoop Dogg remarked,

“These are kids. We have to show that at this age?”

The It’s Giving episode, hosted by Sarah Fontenot, dropped in the week leading up to the story’s pickup and spread through mainstream outlets. The show packages long-form, conversational interviews. This segment came during a discussion about family, public images, and responsibility.

For clarity on the film’s scene, Lightyear depicts Alisha Hawthorne and Kiko over time, including a brief kiss and a child, presented in a montage rather than extended dialogue. Buzz Lightyear’s best friend and co-officer, Alisha Hawthorne, in the movie, becomes stranded on an alien planet and is seen in one montage marrying and raising a child with her partner, Kiko.

Snoop Dogg’s reaction, outlined in the podcast, connects directly to that montage. Snoop Dogg recalled his grandson asking,

“How she have a baby with a woman?”

Lightyear’s LGBTQ moment in context: what’s actually on screen and why it mattered

The Lightyear scene functions as a short narrative beat showing a lifelong partnership and a family milestone. As per The Guardian report dated March 18, 2022, the same-s*x kiss was “restored” after earlier edits.

The reinstatement followed a public letter from Pixar staff alleging “censoring gay affection,” which framed the decision as a workplace and values issue for the studio. As per the Variety report dated March 9, 2022, the statement read,

"We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,... Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it."

The UAE confirmed a ban and that Saudi Arabia also blocked the release, with the montage cited as the reason. 14 territories, mainly in the Middle East and parts of Asia, declined to grant release.

This background explains why Snoop Dogg’s new comments returned the scene to the center of debate. The content on screen is a brief kiss and a family montage, not an extended subplot, but it has served as a flashpoint since 2022.

In It’s Giving episode, Snoop Dogg also said,

Underscoring his belief that the topic is now common across children’s media.

Repercussions and reaction: AFL chatter, petitions, and renewed scrutiny

The immediate fallout focused on Snoop Dogg’s upcoming appearance at the AFL Grand Final. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated August 24, 2025, the comments led to calls for him to be replaced as the headline entertainer.

Coverage has linked the AFL discussion to a broader history of disputes over Lightyear’s release and similar scenes in family films. The 2022 bans, which remain a reference point in current reaction pieces.

The American rapper’s standing as a major headliner keeps the story in the spotlight. Media outlets continue to frame the clip through two lenses: what the It’s Giving interview revealed about the West Coast rapper’s comfort with LGBTQ representation in family films, and how a two-second montage in Lightyear still drives policy and programming debates years later.

Across the episode and its pickup, Snoop Dogg is the center of the story, but the specifics of Lightyear provide the factual anchor. The podcast context, the restored kiss, and the previous bans explain why the remarks escalated into petitions and replacement chatter around a major sporting event.

