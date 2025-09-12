"I can't do this anymore" - Love Is Blind: France's Tatiana gets emotional about being caught up in love triangles

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France debuted on September 10, 2025, introducing a fresh batch of singles who came onto the social experiment to find their life partners.

However, the experience was not as easy as it seemed. While some found their ideal matches early on in the pods, others struggled to consolidate their connections.

One such individual was Tatiana, who faced multiple challenges during her journey in the pods.

Her first heartbreak came when she got into a love triangle with Thomas and Kim. She was ultimately rejected, as Thomas chose Kim over her.

Then, her other connection, Gallien, was removed from the experiment after he broke a rule by meeting with another woman at a hotel during filming.

Even then, Tatiana continued her journey, exploring her connection with Yannick.

But even that was not a peaceful venture. She soon discovered that she was involved in yet another love triangle since Yannick had a second connection with Cindy.

Fed up with love triangles, she felt overwhelmed. Consequently, while speaking with Yannick, she broke down, saying:

“I just want to be happy with someone. I just want to be held. I just want to love. I just want to be loved. I want to be the one who gets chosen. Scr*w this. That’s it. I’m fed up, I can’t do this anymore!”

Love Is Blind: France: Tatiana admits feeling lonely in the pods

After experiencing two setbacks, Tatiana wanted her journey to take a turn and improve. She hoped she could make that happen with Yannick, but it was more difficult than she had anticipated.

Yannick, on the other hand, had good connections with both Cindy and Tatiana. However, while speaking to a male Love Is Blind: France co-star, he revealed that he was drawn to Tatiana.

Although she was “a bit of a pain” and a single mother, he could not overlook how he felt about her.

Elsewhere, Tatiana said:

“I’m always getting short-circuited, and it’s starting to be a problem. I don’t want to be disappointed again."

With that, she left to have a pod date with Yannick. She immediately expressed her worries regarding Cindy to him.

According to Tatiana, Cindy had connected “really hard” with Yannick. So, she wanted to know if he felt the same way about Cindy.

Before he could answer, the Love Is Blind: France contestant explained that getting rejected and becoming someone’s second choice was the story of her life, and she was tired of it.

“If you guys have a connection, then I’m very happy for you guys, you know? I say I’m happy, but I’m tearing up,” she said.

Upon hearing that, Yannick clarified that there was no spark between him and Cindy. On the contrary, he noted that with Tatiana, he could “feel something.”

Even after Yannick mentioned that, Tatiana felt apprehensive, knowing there was another person waiting for him.

Yannick asked the Love is Blind: France star to focus on their relationship instead of worrying about the other woman, but she struggled to overcome her inhibitions.

Tatiana broke down in tears, upset about her situation. She said that she wanted to leave the pod and that she could no longer endure it.

Later, she told the cameras that her adventurous journey on the show made her feel extremely lonely.

Despite the tension and drama, Yannick ultimately chose Tatiana over Cindy, getting engaged to her in episode 4.

Stay tuned for more updates.