I absolutely love the idea of Amber Moore shaking up The Bold and the Beautiful - especially if it puts her toe-to-toe with Sheila

Amber Moore and Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter currently presents a domesticated image on The Bold and the Beautiful after her marriage to Deacon and discovering her granddaughter in Luna. While the ruthless villain has turned a new leaf in her life, triggers from the past may shake things up.

This was hinted at by actor Adrienne Frantz, who played Amber Moore in the past, on both, The Bold and the Beautiful and its sister show, The Young and the Restless. Frantz’s Amber had a long-standing rivalry with Sheila, who played a notorious criminal in the past. Moreover, Amber also shared a brief romance with Deacon Sharpe.

As such, if Amber returned to the long-running CBS soap, it may bring out the dark side of Sheila again. As a longtime fan of the soap, I will find Amber’s return both intriguing and exciting.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glimpse at Amber and Sheila’s past

Sheila helped Amber start her journey in Los Angeles when she arrived from Death Valley on The Bold and the Beautiful. To help with her own secret visitations with her daughter Mary, who was being raised by the Warwicks, Sheila got Amber the position of Mary’s nanny.

When Amber realized that Sheila’s disturbed psyche posed danger for Mary, she reported her to the Warwick couple.

Later, Amber went to babysit the Forrester children while having a relationship with Rick Forrester. However, when Sheila tried to shoot Stephanie, Amber saved the Forrester matriarch and earned their favor. After her child with Rick was stillborn, Amber stole cousin, Becky Moore’s baby with Deacon Sharpe and raised him as Eric Jr.

After Becky died due to cancer, Deacon arrived in town to take his son. This led to Amber’s brief romance with Deacon. While she went back to Rick, Deacon married Bridget but shared an intimate moment with Brooke leading to Hope’s conception.

Meanwhile, Amber and Rick got pregnant but lost their second child. Unable to conceive again, Amber became addicted to opioids and had to go for rehab care.

Meanwhile, Sheila returned to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline with her daughter, Mary, disguised as Erica. While Sheila pushed Erica to have an affair with Rick, she also paid Lance to drug and rape Amber. Rick took this incident as infidelity, forcing Amber to move in with Dr. Taylor Hayes. Sheila also framed Amber for various crimes before kidnapping her.

While Erica’s true identity was revealed, Sheila shot Brooke and Taylor, presumably killing the latter. Sheila landed in the prison while Amber reunited with Rick.

When Deacon claimed his son back, Amber kidnapped the baby and fled the town. She was also seen trying to coax Thomas Forrester into a relationship. However, she saved an amnesiac Ridge from Morgan’s schemes in Italy to get in the good books of the Forrester family.

Amber’s second run on The Bold and the Beautiful after her return from Genoa City saw her getting pregnant and claiming Liam Spencer as the father. However, the baby’s biological father turned out to be Eric’s adopted child, Marcus Forrester. Amber’s greedy and manipulative ways spoiled her chances with both Marcus and Rick on B&B.

How Amber’s return may affect Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful

As actor Adrienne Frantz pointed out while speaking to Matt Hanvey, as posted on the latter’s X.com handle, and reported by Soaps.com, Sheila and Amber harbor a strong hatred for each other. If Amber returns to LA, Sheila may flip at the idea of facing her nemesis.

Amber is likely to shake up the reformed villain and stand up to her. If Sheila finds Amber an adversary in her current arc, she may again unleash her notorious side.

Moreover, Amber may chastise Deacon for marrying the psychotic Sheila of all people. This may restart the rivalry again.

Moreover, if Amber returns to The Bold and the Beautiful she may bring her children with her. While Deacon will meet his grownup son, Eric Sharpe, after a longtime, Rosie Forrester may return to meet her family. The latter may claim her place in Forrester Creations’ internship options. That may start a new set of romantic possibilities in town.

While there is no word from the soap’s production about Amber’s return, fans like me will enjoy the various potentials that will bring into the storyline. Meanwhile, the current plot of The Bold and the Beautiful is available for viewers every weekday on CBS.