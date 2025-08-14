How was Dahlak restaurant transformed after appearing on Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service? Details explored

Gordon Ramsay from Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service (Image via Instagram/@gordongram)

Episode 11 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service was released on August 13, 2025. It saw the celebrity chef transforming a restaurant called Dahlak in Philadelphia. Carmen ran the restaurant for 42 years, serving East African cuisine. Her two children were also working at the restaurant now, but it was suffering because the dishes felt outdated, and the management needed upkeep.

After classifying the issues of the restaurant, Gordon concluded that it needed new leadership. So he persuaded Ephream, Carmen's son, to take over. He also encouraged Carmen to let go of some of her roles so Ephream could bring the restaurant into the new age.

Apart from that, the celebrity chef made essential changes to the interior and the decor of the place. He also got the kitchen cleaned and supplied new pans and knives.. He tweaked some dishes to make a fusion out of them and trained the staff to work on increasing efficiency.

What was Dahlak restaurant transformed into on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 11?

Gordon explained to Ephream that the future of the restaurant was his and only he could bring it up to par with other restaurants in his segment, not his mom. Ephream stated that his mom wouldn't let go of her role because she had been running the place for decades. She also had sentimental value attached to it because she fed the family through it after his dad's passing.

Gordon told him that while he understood where he was coming from, he needed to stand up to his mom to change things for the better. The celebrity chef also offered to encourage his mom to hand over the leadership to him. He went to her house and told her that her children would succeed if they fall and learn.

"We need to start appealing to a new clientele," Gordon said to her.

He then got Dahlak deeply cleaned, renovated, and fresh. He gave it an airy and "vibrant" vibe by adding plants to the restaurant and decorating it with traditional art. He also added traditional seating, and the owners liked that the chef kept the cultural significance of the place in mind while decorating it.

Gordon also helped rearrange the kitchen and provided new china. He supplied them with Hexlab pans, new knives, and spices. He incorporated the pictures of the family and their late father in the decor elements as well.

Not only did Gordon transform the exterior, but he also got his team to create fusion Ethiopian dishes to add to the restaurant's menu. When Gordon sat down with the family, he told them that on his show, he often visited restaurants that had issues with their food, but that wasn't the case this time.

Carmen's recipes were already on point and in sync with their restaurant's appeal; Gordon just needed to tweak the modern dishes they were serving. He showed the cooks new plating for the dishes they already served, to make them look more vibrant.

After Gordon made the changes, he relaunched the restaurant and waited for it to get packed. He watched from his mobile van as the restaurant staff took on their new roles. He then stepped in and helped them in the kitchen, gave new instructions, and asked the customers if they were enjoying their food.

Carmen was relieved to see her kids stepping up and taking control of the restaurant. She also loved seeing the customers enjoying the new and refurbished food.

