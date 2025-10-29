How rich is Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause? Net worth and more explored

Actress Chrishell Stause. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

Actress Chrishell Stause is a real estate agent, writer, entrepreneur, and reality TV star with a net worth of six million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star is currently cast on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a show about LA realtors helping out affluent people with their property purchases.

She began her acting career in 2005 on ABC’s All My Children. The actress is currently 44 years old and married to her wife, G Flip, an Australian singer and songwriter, who also appears on Selling Sunset alongside her.

Chrishell was born in Kentucky and had an extremely difficult childhood growing up.

She opened up about how she had been homeless quite a few times in her life, sympathizes with children who grow up without essential resources like running water and electricity.

She is a graduate of Murray State University, where she got her bachelor’s degree in theatre in 2003.

The actress purchased her first real estate in California and then another home in the Hollywood Hills.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s net worth and more details explored

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause was born with the name Terrina in Draffenville, Kentucky, on July 21, 1981.

She lost her father, Jeff, in 2019 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer, and her mother in the following year as well.

Chrishell is one of 5 sisters, and one of her sisters, Shonda, has also appeared on Selling Sunset. The star has opened up about how both her parents struggled a lot with addiction and mental health issues, and got involved with the Worldwide Church of God during her childhood.

In 2018, she gave an interview to Page Six where she said,

“I was homeless a few times in my life, and it was really hard growing up, but now I'm super grateful about everything. I definitely relate to any kid who has lived without running water or electricity or having to be the smelly kid going to school because you don't have the resources”.

Stause’s net worth is estimated to be six million dollars by Celebrity Net Worth, due to her wide variety of career choices, including being a real estate agent, an author, and a reality TV star.

She began her acting career as early as 2005 and still continues to star in hit shows.

She has also appeared in movies like Scaring the Fish, Staged Killer, The Crimson Mask, and My Little Girl is Gone. In addition to being cast by ABC in All My Children, she has also appeared on Days of Our Lives.

The actress published her first book in 2022 called Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, which is described as a funny and heartfelt memoir, focusing on the obstacles she had to face growing up, her romantic adventures, and her career ambitions.

She opened up about how her upbringing had turned her into a person who wants to work towards the betterment of society and continues to be associated with charities like Upward Bound Houses and Blessings in a Backpack.

In addition to all her accolades, she is also the recipient of two MTV Movie+TV Award nominations for her role in Selling Sunset and won the title of Best Reality Star in 2022.

In 2020, she also received a Daytime Emmy Nomination for her role on Days of Our Lives.

