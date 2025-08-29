How rich is KPOPPED star Psy? Net worth explored

PSY performs during the 70th anniversary of Armed Forces Day at the War Memorial (Image via Getty).

Park Jae-Sang, popularly known as Psy, is a South Korean rapper who is well known for his song Gangnam Style. He got international fame and acclaim after the release of this song.

Born on December 31, 1977, in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, Psy is one of the most successful music icons from South Korea with a net worth of 60 million dollars, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the most famous K-pop stars and will soon be seen on Apple TV's song battle reality TV show, KPopped. For the show, he will be seen with US music icon Megan Thee Stallion.

A look at Psy's initial career

In his initial career, Psy was hugely inspired by the bands like Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody. Psy's passion for music led him to study music at Berklee College of Music from where he eventually dropped out.

And further, he went on to release his first album in January 2001, named PSY... From the Psycho World. Also, this particular album brought him into controversy. He was fined by the South Korean government authorities for including inappropriate content in his album.

Psy's biggest hit: Gangnam Style

From his 6th album named Psy 6 (six rules) part 1, the song Gangnam Style got mainstream media attention. This song went on to become one of the most successful songs from the K-pop industry. After its release, the song garnered a total of 7 billion video views on all platforms.

The song became one of the most successful songs on iTunes, with 4 million downloads. The K-pop star got several brand deals after this hit song in the international media and the music industry. Also, his family got success as his song Gangnam Style exploded in the international music industry, boosting his father's company's stock.

Earlier life of Psy: Struggles and success

Psy’s first album was released in 2001. Although he didn't get much success, this album is a stepping stone for him into the industry. Further, he went on to release his second and third albums in 2002 and 2003, respectively. His third album, released in 2003, brought him the much-needed success and made him a household name in the Korean music industry.

After completing his military duties, Psy made his comeback with his fourth album in 2006, which went on to be honored at the SBS Music Awards 2006.

But after this success, he again met with a huge setback. The state prosecutor accused him of neglecting his duties to focus on his music career. He went back to complete his military duties and returned to the industry in 2009.

This time, he was faced with huge financial problems, so he gave up his work on individual music. In 2010, he joined YG Entertainment. It is one of the biggest studios in the Korean Music Industry. In 2012, Psy released his fifth album with YG Entertainment. By this time, Psy had topped the domestic music charts many times but didn't get the much-needed international success.

His sixth album was with the studio named Psy 6 (six rules) part 1. From this album, a song named Gangnam Style exploded in the international mainstream music industry and pop culture.

After the release of the album on July 15, 2012, the song Gangnam Style became the most viewed and liked song on YouTube at that time. Gangnam Style was viewed more than 3 billion times, and till now it has 3.5 billion views on YouTube. The song has a total of more than 7 billion views on all platforms. He surpassed several big names like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. This song is still the highest-viewed song in his career.

