"An amazing experience" – KPOPPED’s BLACKSWAN member Nvee on performing with Boyz II Men for the show

Psy and Megan Thee Stallion on KPOPPED (Image via Apple TV+ Press)

KPOPPED is an Apple TV+ music competition series that debuts on August 29, 2025, which highlights collaborations between K-pop groups and Western artists through performances. One of the episodes features BLACKSWAN performing with Boyz II Men, who are known for their hit songs End of the Road and Motownphilly. BLACKSWAN member Nvee shares her experience, saying,

“It was an amazing experience.”

The group practiced and performed together, re-imagining some classics for the show. During the collaboration, the groups met several times in Seoul, South Korea, to prepare for their competition performance before a live studio audience and television.

KPOPPED features BLACKSWAN performing with Boyz II Men

BLACKSWAN’s collaboration with Boyz II Men

Nvee elaborated on the "rehearsal" period, explaining that it was the time when they not only got to meet Boyz II Men but also had the opportunity to start practicing and coordinating their performance together. She added,

"I was so nervous because I mean, they’re amazing legends. They can sing basically anything, be on pitch, have an amazing stage presence, and their performances are just awesome.”

Another member, Sriya, mentioned how working with Boyz II Men felt inspiring and motivating, and how meeting them was a powerful experience. She said the group provided a special feeling while they were working and connecting with the performers, sharing their experiences, life stories, and advice with them. Sriya stated this connection was part of what a "true artist" is and was the type of performer she wants to be in the future.

Other featured collaborations

Aside from BLACKSWAN and Boyz II Men, KPOPPED demonstrates a large cross-genre collaboration lineup, including Vanilla Ice and Taylor Dayne joined K-pop group Kep1er to remake Ice Ice Baby. Executive producer Jake Hong explained that he always thought Ice Ice Baby was a "cross-generational song" that could be K-popped, and he highlighted the moment when Vanilla Ice and Kep1er came together to perform the remix on stage, describing it as remarkable and a standout moment in the series.

Executive producer Moira Ross added,

“With Vanilla Ice and Kep1er in those rehearsals, it was so great because the girls were so accommodating and flexible. Some of those Western artists are not natural dancers… but the K-pop teams work so hard and are brilliant at executing spectacle.”

Show format and premiere

KPOPPED is an eight-episode series filmed in Seoul, hosted by comedian Soojeong Son, featuring K-pop groups with international artists returning some of the classics and producing new versions.

Each episode will feature performances, rehearsals, and the artists coming together behind the scenes.

The series features K-pop groups ITZY, JO1, Kiss of Life, STAYC, Billlie, Kep1er, Ateez, and BLACKSWAN, giving viewers a variety of styles and performances.

The series also features a variety of Western artists, including Megan Thee Stallion, Patti Labelle, Kesha, Spice Girls, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Kylie Minogue, Eve, J Balvin, Boyz II Men, Ava Max, Boy George, TLC, Jess Glynne, and so much more, including a variety of generations and genres.

The series highlights reimagined versions of popular songs, including Ice Ice Baby, Lady Marmalade, Can’t Get You Out of My Head, Waterfalls, Motownphilly, Wannabe, and Karma Chameleon.

All episodes of KPOPPED will be available to stream on August 29, 2025, on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned for more updates.