How old was D4vd when he made Romantic Homicide? Music video similarities with Celeste surface, spark disbelief online

The actress in D4vd's Romantic Homicide music video. (Photo: YouTube/@d4vd)

D4vd is facing severe criticism online after netizens noticed the music video and lyrics of his hit song Romantic Homicide. Fans pointed out that the actress in the video seemingly resembled Celeste Rivas, the 15-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found in the singer's Tesla car this month.

D4vd was 17 years old when he released the music video. His fans also noted that the video was released on September 7, 2022, Celeste's birthday is also on September 7, as per the official documents. The X user @slipperylizardd shared a side-by-side comparison of Celeste Rivas and the actress.

why did d4vd make her look so much like the victim in the romantic homicide mv this is actually disgusting pic.twitter.com/BYsW6XeCUU — slipperylizard (@slipperylizardd) September 17, 2025

The tweet went viral, garnering over 75,000 likes. Netizens stated that the music video made them uncomfortable. One user (@bigsar005) noted that predators try to hide abuse as "art" and "romanticize" the manipulation.

"It's hard to unsee that now… makes the whole video feel disturbing in hindsight," one netizen wrote.

"Tbh predators aren't sloppy, they hide in plain sight. they dress abuse up as 'art,' sprinkle some aesthetics on it, and call it creativity. But that's the trick: make it look deep so nobody calls it what it really is. it's not romance, it's manipulation. It's not poetry, it's propaganda for their sickness. They romanticize the violence so you clap for it instead of calling it out," another X user added.

"First time seeing the MV and he's a complete psycho. Wild that it's only now catching up to him," one user wrote.

Some netizens pointed out the bloody imagery in the music video and D4vd's lyrics, which stated killing someone they loved in the back of their mind.

The X users shared that after seeing the music video, they felt emotions they could not explain.

"We should start taking songs lyrics serious, bro is already putting pieces out one by one," one netizen stated.

"Most of the music videos I have seen from him remind me of celeste.. there are also many pictures of him with blood on his hands as some kind of symbolism.. I honestly can't even describe what I feel right now," another X user wrote.

"His music videos give me serious Celeste vibes, and the blood-on-hands imagery… I have no words for what I'm feeling," one user noted.

Netizens went through D4vd's Discord server

Celeste Rivas's mother told TMZ that her daughter mentioned dating a man named David. Netizens quickly started observing the musician's Discord server, where they found pictures of him with a young girl, who is reportedly Celeste.

This discord needs to be investigated. Some of them knew D4VD was with Celeste and they just let him get away with it…. pic.twitter.com/agTfNw05v2 — ۟ (@headnavy) September 18, 2025

D4vd's fans also spread screenshots from his server, in which he could be seen mentioning Celeste multiple times. Netizens noticed the timeline of events and speculated that Celeste Rivas allegedly started dating D4vd when she was 12 years old.

It is to be noted that none of the rumors have been verified.

On September 10, 2025, D4vd's spokesperson told NBC News that he was "fully cooperating" with the police investigation.

He has not commented on the netizens' speculations and the pictures and messages found on his Discord server. Stay tuned for more updates on D4vd and the Celeste Rivas case.