How many roles did John Aniston play on Days of Our Lives? All characters explored

John Aniston aka Victor Kiriakis (Image via NBC Network)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, John Aniston played two characters. His first appearance as Dr. Eric Richards in 1970 was brief and for a minor role. Later, in 1985, he took on the role that defined his acting career, Victor Kiriakis, a character he portrayed until 2022. Aniston’s portrayal as Victor, one of the show’s central figures, earned him widespread recognition and made him best known for this iconic role, which he brought to life for more than three decades.

Here’s everything to know about John Aniston’s characters on Days of Our Lives

1. Dr. Eric Richards

First on Days of Our Lives, John Aniston appeared as Dr. Eric Richardson. Anyhow, it was a minor role, which the actor got in his initial days of his acting career. Eric Richardson worked as a doctor at a local clinic and was a playful and charming character. In his minor role, he was seen flirting with a nurse, only to be gently declined.

2. Victor Kiriakis

Further, John returned to Salem as Victor Kiriakiss, the son of Yurgos and Sophie Kiriakis. As a part of Kirikis' family, his family was one of the most influential and powerful families of the fictional place. His strength came from his strong ties with the Mafia of Greece and Italy, as well as the U.S. Victor’s character has been involved in several shady activities. From scheming with the government to sharing national secrets with other countries, Victor has been one of the most prominent villains of Salem.

Anyhow, Victor has been at the center of several storylines, mostly because of his notorious activities, but also because of his twisted love arcs on Days of Our Lives. The character has had several major and minor love interests. His notable romantic relationships included Carline Brady, with whom he had a son, Bo Brady, though he was raised by Shawn Brady, and presumed Shawn to be his father. In a shocking revelation, it was revealed that Victor is Bo’s father.

Further, his relationship with Kate Roberts was one of the most fan-favorite relationships. Though their marriage saw several ups and downs, they welcomed their son Philip Kiriakis, who is one of the central characters on show today. Moreover, he also had several notable relationships with other members of Salem, like Maggie Horton, Nicole Walker, Vivian Alamain, Yoki Kiriakis, and Loretta Toscano.

Victor’s final on-screen appearance on Days of Our Lives aired in December of 2022, weeks after John Aniston’s death on November 11, 2022. In 2023, the show wrote Victor out by declaring his death in a plane crash, bringing an end to one of the soap’s longest-standing and iconic characters, Victor Kiriakis.

About John Aniston from Days of Our Lives

John Anthony Aniston was a Greek American actor who was born in Chania, Greece, on July 24, 1933. The actor passed away in his Los Angeles property on November 11, 2022. His daughter and the famous American actress Jennifer Aniston broke the news to the internet via an Instagram post on November 14, 2022.

Though John was best known for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, for which he has won several awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Lifetime Achievement Award. John has been a part of several other notable projects, like Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Night Sins, LA Heat, Star Trek, and many more.

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

