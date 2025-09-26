How many episodes are left in Peacemaker season 2? Explained

Peacemaker season 2 is about to end very soon. The show consists of 8 episodes in total, out of which six episodes have already been released. The sixth episode, ‘’Ignorance is Chris,’’ was released today, which turned out to be one of the exciting episodes, with Lex Luthor making a cameo and Peacemaker’s friends getting into trouble after stepping into another dimension to bring him back.

With that, fans are just left with two new episodes. It will see how Peacemaker’s ‘’best dimension ever’’ is not what he initially assumed, and on the other hand, Chief Rick Flag Sr. has found his way to get into the portal by teaming up with Lex Luthor.

Peacemaker will soon conclude its second installment. The show airs every Thursday on HBO Max and is available to stream on Jiohotstar. The show is also available for purchase or rent on other digital platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Video, and Fandango at Home.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Peacemaker season 2

Episode Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 The Ties That Grind August 21, 2025 Episode 2 A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird August 28, 2025 Episode 3 Another Rick Up My Sleeve September 4, 2025 Episode 4 Need I Say Door September 11, 2025 Episode 5 Back to the Suture September 18, 2025 Episode 6 Ignorance Is Chris September 25, 2025 Episode 7 TBA October 2, 2025 Episode 8 TBA October 9, 2025

What has happened so far in Peacemaker season 2: Brief recap

Created by James Gunn, Peacemaker, the anti-hero vigilante, was fed up with his own actions and found a way to begin his new life in another dimensional portal. The portal initially was assumed to be created by his father, but it was revealed that it had been stolen from an alien when Chris and Keith went hunting with their father, Augustus.

The dimensional portal is the central plot this season, where Peacemaker learns that his father and his brother are alive. But to his surprise, he created problems in the other world, too, by killing his alternate self (Peacemaker 2) and even starting a relationship with Emilia 2, who gave him the love and attention that he never received in his own world.

Rick Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. made many attempts to capture Peacemaker, but to his luck, he found his way back. The recent episode saw him getting out of the mess and permanently moving to the other world, but his friends want him back as ‘’he belongs to this world.’’

In the sixth episode, Emilia, Adebayo, Economos, and Adrian connect to the other world from Vigilante’s secret room, which A.R.G.U.S. doesn’t know exists. They enter another portal; meanwhile, Rick Sr. learns that Emilia (who was about to join his team) and Economos are both missing, along with Peacemaker and Judomaster.

When they entered the other portal, everyone was amazed to see the other side of the world. Adrian was excited to meet his alternate version, Emilia confronted Peacemaker, Adebayo discovered that Black people weren’t allowed there, and at the same time, Peacemaker’s father attacked Economos.

Rick Flag Sr. meets Lex Luthor in prison to get his help on how to locate the dimensional portal.

In his cameo appearance, he said,

‘’General Flag. What an unexpected delight. Last time I saw you, you were denying met a humans were treat and now it seems they are taking over the world. You’ve the Justice Gang and Superman determining international politics.’’

He and Rick came to an understanding that if Lex helps him pinpoint the location of the portal, in return, he will get an opportunity for redemption.

Adrian learns that his alternate self hates Peacemaker and has joined The Sons of Liberty. Adebayo, who stepped out of the house for a walk, was attacked by the people around her as Keith screamed ‘’A Black’’ after seeing her.

Emilia 1, who went to meet Chris at A.R.G.U.S., met her alternate self, who ordered the guards to arrest her, and Economos revealed to Peacemaker’s father accidentally that his son is being killed by Peacemaker, and they all came from another portal.

Well, what will happen to them, and how they’ll make it back from the portal, will only be revealed in the next episode.