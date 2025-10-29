How is Young Bleed doing? Details explored amid rapper’s death rumors following medical emergency

(Image via Instagram/@therealyoungbleed)

Rapper Young Bleed, real name Glenn Clifton Jr, is reportedly in critical condition after suffering from a brain aneurysm. News that the Baton Rouge rapper had died had been circulating online, but family and friends debunked such rumours and emphasised that he is alive and is in the ICU.



Young Bleed’s mother stated that she received numerous condolatory calls and messages from fans. She demanded that people stop spreading fake news. The rapper’s sister, Tedra, also sent out a strong message on social media informing the public that her brother was alive:

"THIS WILL BE MY FIRST AND LAST POST. WE ARE RECEIVING A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF CALLS ABOUT MY BIG BROTHER GLENN, TANK, YOUNG BLEED. IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY, PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM. OUR FAMILY ASKS THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXTS AT THIS TIME. HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POSTS.”

More details on Young Bleed's health as family states that rapper is in the ICU

The Louisiana-born rapper’s family has confirmed that he continues to battle for his life in the ICU and he is being monitored by health professionals around the clock. The hip-hop community is keeping the iconic rapper in their thoughts and prayers.

The rapper’s health battle comes days after he gave an energetic performance at ComplexCon on October 25, 2025. TMZ reported that he suffered an aneurysm shortly after he appeared at the No Limit-Cash Money Versuz Las Vegas event, where fans belted out lyrics to his track How Ya Do Dat.

MasterP also confirmed that the rapper was in the ICU and sent him his best wishes.

“@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love each other while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv. Thanks for all y'all prayers, and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in the ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier. Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.”

