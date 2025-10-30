Family reveals Young Bleed’s diagnosis of brain aneurysm after medical emergency post-Verzuz set

(Image via Instagram/@therealyoungbleed)

Rapper Young Bleed’s family have reportedly confirmed that he suffered a brain aneurysm due to internal bleeding. According to an exclusive by TMZ, Tameka Long, who has a child with the rapper, claimed that doctors diagnosed his condition as a brain aneurysm.



She added that Young Bleed, real name, Glenn Clifton Jr, has been dealing with high blood pressure and a heart condition for some time. The rapper is reportedly in the ICU with a ventilator, but Tameka assures that his vitals are good and the family is confident that he will make a full recovery.



The Day They Make Me Boss hitmaker fell ill days after performing his iconic hit How Ya Do Dat for excited fans at the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit event at ComplexCon.

Rumours had initially circulated that Young Bleed had died

News that the Baton Rouge rapper had died had been circulating online, but family and friends debunked such rumours and emphasised that he is still alive in the ICU.

Young Bleed’s mother stated that she received numerous condolatory calls and messages from fans and demanded that people stop spreading fake news.

The rapper’s sister, Tedra, also sent out a strong message on social media informing the public that her brother was still alive:

THIS WILL BE MY FIRST AND LAST POST,” she wrote. “WE ARE RECEIVING A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF CALLS ABOUT MY BIG BROTHER GLENN, TANK, YOUNG BLEED. IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY, PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM. OUR FAMILY ASKS THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXTS AT THIS TIME. HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POSTS.”

MasterP also confirmed that the rapper was in the ICU and sent him his best wishes.

“@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love each other while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv. Thanks for all y'all prayers, and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in the ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier. Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.