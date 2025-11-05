How is Kate Hudson handling the Oscar buzz? Star shares reaction to growing praise for her new film 'Song Sung Blue'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate Hudson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Kate Hudson is excited over the Oscar buzz her new movie Song Sung Blue is getting, but is not letting it get to her head. After Song Sung Blue’s premiere at the American Film Institute Festival on October 26, 2025, there have been predictions amongst viewers that the movie might receive an Oscar nomination.

The 46-year-old actress revealed to PEOPLE in an article published on November 5, 2025, that she only felt excitement from the news and nothing else:

“Honestly, it's really just exciting. It's very exciting and that's it,"

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress added:

“You never know with these things. I've been around now long enough to know just to enjoy that people are really loving the movie. And just, you know, show up to where they tell me to go.”

Oscar nominations are not a new phenomenon for Kate Hudson. In 2001, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Penny Lane in Almost Famous. Later in the same year, she won a Golden Globe for the same role.

“I really hope people see the movie,” Kate Hudson says as she premieres her new film Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue follows the story of a Milwaukee couple played by Hudson and Hugh Jackman who form a band as a tribute to Neil Diamond.

The movie, directed by Craig Brewer, depicts the early days of the band Lightning and Thunder and how their relationship changes from professional to romantic.

Hudson hopes that more people watch the movie:

“I really hope people see the movie. That's what I'm really looking forward to right now: I really want the movie to have the success that I think it deserves, and because I want people to make more movies like this.”

The Award-winning actress explained that the success of the movie might encourage others to explore their film ideas:

“If we can have success at the movie theatre with this movie, I hope it makes other people want to make more movies like this,”

Song Sung Blue hits the theatres on December 25, 2025.